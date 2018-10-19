Odell Beckham Jr. admits to having a serious drinking problem (It's just not what you think)

Odell Beckham Jr. admitted to having a serious drinking problem on Friday. It's just not what you think.

The New York Giants star told reporters he's been cramping a lot lately and that part of the problem is his dislike for water. That's right, one of the world's great athletes detests drinking a substance that's crucial to our existence. Listen to him explain it:

"I really don't like water"? Really ?! It might not be everyone's favorite drink, but that's wild. It's water. You just drink it. Suddenly, I don't look so picky for really not liking cheese.

Anyway, in addition to his normal drills during the week, it appears Beckham, who has caught just one touchdown through the team's miserable first six games, is also practicing his water intake:

There you go, Odell. That's nice form. And what's that, Aquafina? That's good stuff. You know, because it's water.

Keep guzzling, big guy. You've got 10 more games to get through.

