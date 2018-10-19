Trending

Odell Beckham Jr. admits to having a serious drinking problem (It's just not what you think)

By
5 hours ago

Odell Beckham Jr. admitted to having a serious drinking problem on Friday. It's just not what you think.

RELATED: Is the Jon Gruden experiment already a bust?

The New York Giants star told reporters he's been cramping a lot lately and that part of the problem is his dislike for water. That's right, one of the world's great athletes detests drinking a substance that's crucial to our existence. Listen to him explain it:

"I really don't like water"? Really?! It might not be everyone's favorite drink, but that's wild. It's water. You just drink it. Suddenly, I don't look so picky for really not liking cheese.

Anyway, in addition to his normal drills during the week, it appears Beckham, who has caught just one touchdown through the team's miserable first six games, is also practicing his water intake:

There you go, Odell. That's nice form. And what's that, Aquafina? That's good stuff. You know, because it's water.

Keep guzzling, big guy. You've got 10 more games to get through.

RELATED: How a Vegas gambler named Duffel Bag Boy is making a killing

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hidden Talents

Sergio Garcia scores highlight-reel goal in European Tour player-caddie soccer match

3 hours ago
The Loop

Odell Beckham Jr. admits to having a serious drinking problem (It's just not what you think)

5 hours ago
Memory Lane

Courtesy cars at the Masters have come a long way from this hideous station wagon

7 hours ago
Wait, What?

Watch Kawhi Leonard dunk the ball, then palm it before it hits the ground in this mesmerizing...

7 hours ago
Gambling

An anonymous Vegas gambler with a fitting nickname has made a killing betting against Rutgers...

8 hours ago
Must-Listen

CC Sabathia's F-bomb-laced rant on how to properly bean a batter is gold, Jerry! Gold!

9 hours ago
Highlights

LeBron James and Damian Lillard's early dunk-off nearly brought the roof down in Portland

10 hours ago
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Is the Jon Gruden experiment already a bust?

October 18, 2018
Defensive Clinics

DeMarcus Cousins looks good in the swatting-little-kids'-shots phase of his comeback

October 18, 2018
American Heroes

Texas Robin Hood steals five cases of Bud Light WITH HIS BARE HANDS

October 18, 2018
Inauspicious Beginnings

Knicks fan makes half-court shot before anyone on the actual Knicks makes any shot to start...

October 18, 2018
Apocalypse Now

College GameDay forces Pullman, Washington to declare state of emergency

October 18, 2018
The Lane Train

Yes, Lane Kiffin is claiming he offered Matt Leinart's 11-year-old son a scholarship to FAU

October 18, 2018
Boban Smash

Watch Clippers monster Boban Marjanovic dunk without even having to jump

October 18, 2018
Homers

Red Sox radio broadcaster falls out of seat during final out, making for a hilarious sound...

October 18, 2018
Analysis

Charles Barkley says Markelle Fultz's jumper reminds him of his "crappy golf swing"

October 17, 2018
Highlights

Zion Williamson makes absurd buzzer-beater look way too easy at Duke scrimmage

October 17, 2018
Never Change, Chuck

Charles Barkley reveals the one thing that can stop the Warriors (Hint: it's not another NBA...

October 17, 2018
Related
The LoopWhat Odell Beckham Jr.'s circus catch has to do wit…
The LoopOdell Beckham has nothing on this woman's spectacul…
The LoopYour team's *actual* NFL Draft needs - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection