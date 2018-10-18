Trending
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Is the Jon Gruden experiment already a bust?

By
3 hours ago
NFL: SEP 30 Browns at Raiders
Icon SportswireOAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Oakland Raiders on September 30, 2018, at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, CA .(Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Six weeks into the NFL season, certain threads begin to emerge. We know the Rams and the Chiefs are both for real. We know the Patriots just won't go away no matter how hard you want them to. And we know if nothing else, the Browns aren't nearly as awful as they were.

But there's plenty else still to unpack as we plod toward the midway mark of the season, which is why in our weekly text exchange with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, we wanted to know what else jumped out at him so far.

The Giants' decision to invest in Eli Manning for the short terms looks shakier by the week, no matter how good running back Saquon Barkley has looked as their No. 2 selection in last spring's draft. Given their start to the year, it looks like they'll be back with a high pick next spring as well. But at this rate, why even leave that to chance?

Oh yeah, Jon Gruden. The volatile coach was lured out of the broadcast booth by a reported 10-year $100 million contract. But the Raiders' 1-5 start paired with Gruden's unhinged press conference this week suggest maybe his time has passed.

Like we said, coaching in the NFL is HARD, and it doesn't get any easier if you step away from it for a few years, no matter how closely you think you're following the game. Sorry, Rappy.

