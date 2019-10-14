The Washington Wizards' Topgolf outing wasn't nearly as gruesome as you'd expect

Trending
We're just over week away from the start of a new NBA season, and so far the headlines have been dominated by political unrest in China, the suckiness of the Knicks, and Jimmy Butler demanding a trade to Dynamo Kyiv (OK, not really, but it's coming.) Suffice to say, it's been an auspicious start to the new season for a league already missing several key stars to injury, and no one knows whether to expect THE UNEXPECTED or simply a weird, rocky down year for America's most important athletic export.

The Washington Wizards, however, do know what to expect: Losing. A lot of damn losing. Thus on Monday, they saddled up for a team-building TopGolf trip to see the sun and breathe some fresh air before crawling into a deep, dark hole for the next six months. Historically, Topgolf has not been the greatest stress reliever for professional non-golf athletes, but unlike everything else for the Wizards, the outing wasn't a total bloodbath, offering a glimmer of hope for one of the NBA's most hopeless franchises.

The Good

The Not So Bad

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes takes out AFC Championship angst on innocent range balls

The Ugly

Props to Coach Brooks and Garrison Matthews for the quality cuts. And everyone else seems to be making solid contact, which his a huge step up from, say, the New York Jets. Unfortunately, however, it looks like the Washington Wizards will be missing Moe Wagner for at least a couple weeks due to the pyscho-emotional strain. Get well soon, Moe. We've all been there, and with hard work and solid support system, we're sure you'll be back on your feet in no time.

