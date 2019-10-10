Trending
Savage Burns

Jeff Van Gundy low key buried Kevin Durant in his response to Durant's comments about the Knicks not being 'cool'

By
29 minutes ago

Earlier this week, Kevin Durant grabbed a few headlines for comments he made in a radio interview about the New York Knicks. In the interview, which aired on Ebro in the Morning Show on Hot 97 FM, the two-time Finals MVP admitted he did consider the Knicks in free agency, but he "didn't really do any deep, full analysis" on them.

Durant then expanded on why he thinks the Knicks have had trouble landing guys like him in free agency, and his language was interesting to say the least.

"They're trying. They're trying," Durant said. "It's hard to get the best players to play here. It's hard ... I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players who, in their lifetime, don't remember the Knicks being good. I didn't grow up with the Knicks. I've seen the Knicks in the Finals, but kids coming up after me didn't see that. So that whole brand of the Knicks to them is not as cool as, let's say, the Golden State Warriors or even the Lakers or the Nets now.

"It's like the cool thing right now is not the Knicks," Durant added.

RELATED: Kevin Durant meets random dad in elevator, then shows up to guy's hotel room with pizzas in tow

You're not going to believe this, but Knicks fans have not taken Durant's comments well, and by Knicks fans I mean people on Twitter, so take that as you will. As a Knicks fan myself, it obviously hurts, but I'd expect nothing less from Durant, who is so self-conscious that he spends endless amounts of time responding to people with 17 followers on social media. He's exactly the type of person who would worry about things like "being cool" when deciding which team to choose. I'm definitely not lashing out right now.

Luckily for the New York Knickerbocker faithful, our King stepped in to defend the franchise and everything that comes with playing for it on Wednesday. I am of course referring to Jeff Van Gundy, who coached the Knicks for six seasons before resigning from the position 19 games into year seven. Van Gundy, who has become the best NBA color commentator in the game, was asked about Durant's comments on SportsCenter, and he now has all of N.Y. ready to go to war with our potentially 30-win team this season (best-case scenario):

If that doesn't get you fired up as a long-suffering Knicks fan, I'm not sure what will. JVG gets it, and while it wasn't intentional, he kind of buried Durant with his "on broadway is not for everyone" line. Judging by how thin-skinned Durant has proven to be, New York is not for him. And no, playing for the Brooklyn Nets doesn't count.

Yes, we know the Knicks stink and have the worst owner in all of sports, but if you think playing for them doesn't mean anything you are sorely mistaken. Julius Randle knows:

So what if we traded away our unicorn, or we didn't get Zion, or every big-name player thinks we're a joke. We still have "THE GARDEN." We can always fall back on "THE GARDEN."

RELATED: Knicks reach new nadir after owner James Dolan performed on the Tonight Show

MORE FROM THE LOOP
50 Shades of Bartolo

Bartolo Colón announces steamy new memoir, 'Big Sexy'

10 minutes ago
Savage Burns

Jeff Van Gundy low key buried Kevin Durant in his response to Durant's comments about the not...

29 minutes ago
Tenuous Golf Connections

Did a clubhouse putting contest lead to the St. Louis Cardinals' historic 10-run inning? Of it...

2 hours ago
Viral Video

Montana played its golf state championship in snow because they are tougher than you

2 hours ago
Viral Video

Eddie Pepperell is like Guy Fieri with talent, evidenced by this video of the golfer reviewing...

20 hours ago
Married to the Game

Tyler Lockett discusses his virginity in new poetry book, is most disciplined dude in the NFL

21 hours ago
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Ok,...

a day ago
NC-17

Drew Doughty checked in with the most NSFW goal celebration of all time against the Calgary...

October 9, 2019
Break Stuff

The Philadelphia Flyers new rage room should see HEAVY use this season

October 9, 2019
Fantasy Busts

OJ Howard makes sick one-handed catch as Rays game, shows his fantasy owners that he does in...

October 9, 2019
HandshakeGate

Richard Sherman said Baker Mayfield didn't shake is hand. The lie detector determined that was...

October 8, 2019
Memory Lane

PGA Tour caddie shares adorable letter—and poem—he wrote to Fred Couples as a kid

October 8, 2019
Gronk TV

Rob Gronkowski is now a Fox football analyst, what could possibly go wrong?

October 8, 2019
The Grind

Kevin Na’s epic walk-in putt, a Tiger Woods and Jimmy Fallon treasure hunt, and the PGA Tour's...

October 8, 2019
Karma's a Female Dog

Nick Bosa plants flag in Baker Mayfield's corpse

October 8, 2019
Lost In Space

Freddie Kitchens sounds like a guy who has absolutely no idea what he is doing

October 8, 2019
Humble Pie

Tampa Bay Rays jack three homers off Zack Greinke, who makes $9 million more than their entire...

October 7, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: SMU rides again

October 7, 2019
Related
The LoopBartolo Colón announces steamy new memoir, 'Big Sex…
The LoopJeff Van Gundy low key buried Kevin Durant in his r…
Golf News & ToursDespite years of rumors and government interference…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection