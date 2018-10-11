Trending
NBA

Apparently the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves is Mark Wahlberg's fault

By
4 hours ago
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 30, 2015
GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin(Photo by GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

After his trade demands weren't met, NBA guard Jimmy Butler had an interesting return to practice on Wednesday, screaming "You f—ing need me!" and "You can't win without me!" to his Minnesota Timberwolves' teammates. So yeah, things are off to an auspicious start in the Twin Cities.

If such brutal commentary from a player few would claim is a top-10 performer in the league is a surprise, well, it shouldn't. Despite his on-the-court talents, Butler's career has been somewhat hampered by his reputation, or lack thereof. It's why the Chicago Bulls dealt him for pennies on the dollar, and partially why no team has ponied up anything of substance in trade talks with Minnesota.

In itself, not much of a narrative; the Internet doesn't have enough space for "This athlete is a drama queen" pieces. What makes Butler's tale riveting, however, is that his persona has been attributed to, of all people, Mark Wahlberg.

The story goes that Wahlberg, in Chicago to shoot a movie in 2013, befriended Butler in his time in the Windy City. A rapport that had an adverse effect on the then-Bulls playmaker. From the Star Tribune:

The suggestion was that Jimmy came into the league driven by his underdog status, and that changed a few years later when he started hanging out with Wahlberg and seeing himself as a star.

The feeling in Chicago was that Butler’s game stopped growing three, four years ago, as his head grew ever larger.

I’m not saying that Wahlberg was the adviser for the dramatic short featuring Butler that was played out on Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Square, but it was done well enough to be a Marky Mark Production.

Not sure if that's a bigger shot at Butler's temperment or Wahlberg's acting. But shots nonetheless true of both.

Anyway, Godspeed to all Timberwolves fans this season. Sure this totally won't spiral deeper into the abyss.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

Nate Robinson looks like he could still win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

3 hours ago
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Putting Drew Brees' record in proper perspective

3 hours ago
Shake n' Steak

LongHorn Steakhouse has its own bourbon now, plan accordingly

4 hours ago
NBA

Apparently the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves is Mark fault

4 hours ago
Gambling

Patriots-Chiefs game on track to set the record for highest NFL over/under total

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

How this Asian Tour pro kept his cool during this hilarious caddie prank is nothing short of...

5 hours ago
Rising Stars

Why the Atlanta Hawks will be one of the NBA's most fun teams to watch (HINT: Trae Young)

6 hours ago
Gotta Support the Team

Red Sox fan wakes up from surgery, immediately starts smack-talking the Yankees

7 hours ago
Well Played

Justin Rose is arguably the world's best golfer, but clearly the world's best tournament host

8 hours ago
Chugzilla

Natural Light has a 77-pack now...and it costs less than a box of Pro V1s

8 hours ago
Instant Classics

Bill Belichick provides perfect Bill Belichick quote ahead of big game with Kansas City

October 10, 2018
Vegas Victories

CIMB Classic expert picks: We predicted Kevin Tway's win last week—can our handicappers pick a...

October 10, 2018
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Andrew "Beef" Johnston signs a man's beer belly, continues to be a fan favorite

October 10, 2018
MLB Playoffs

Dear Yankees fans who know how to read: STOP THROWING BEER AT PEOPLE

October 10, 2018
Innovators

NBA wastes no time weighing in on James Harden's new "controversial" move

October 10, 2018
Viral Videos

Dog "throws" perfect alley-oop to slam dunk champ, is the real-life Air Bud

October 10, 2018
Golf Digest Podcast

Jeremy Roenick on the best celebrity golfer, the new NHL season and why he'd love to play in a...

October 10, 2018
F is for Friendship

An anatomy of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka's "truce" video

October 9, 2018
Related
The LoopGas left in the tank: Six elder golfers still alive…
The LoopBill Murray inducted into Caddie Hall of Fame - Gol…
The LoopRapper's Twitter rant following Blake Griffin trade…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection