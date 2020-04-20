Trending
Debbie Downers

There's lots of Michael Jordan love going around, so let's remember the time he airmailed a first pitch at Wrigley Field

By
13 minutes ago

We here at The Loop are sticklers for parity. The only thing we love more than a dynasty is the team that ends it. The only thing we admire more than the superstar is the sleeper. We strive at all times to promote balance in the sports universe which is why today, less than 24 hours removed the premiere of ESPN's 'The Last Dance', the internet absolutely gorging itself on three-decade-old Michael Jordan highlights, we feel compelled to share this little gem. You might be surprised to learn that #23 is human after all.

RELATED: You can bet on Michael Jordan crying in "The Last Dance," because people are sick (and desperate to gamble)

Airmail city. This thing landed in Peoria. Sure, it's not as bad as Mariah Carey or Fifty Cent, but remember, this is the same guy who once "quit" basketball to "pursue" his "dream" of becoming of a professional baseball player. We all know how that worked out—thirteen months later MJ was back in the NBA, going on to win another trio of championships—but still, he should have been good enough to put one over the plate for ol' Sammy here (not that Cubs fans in the 90s were used to seeing anything different.)

So apologies and condolences. We hate to break up the Jumpman jamboree, but sometimes the truth is more interesting than the, um, non-truth (if you really think Mike left that hotel room that night, then we have some prime Florida swampland to sell you). And speaking of non-truth, can we stop pretending that Scottie Pippen, a guy who made well over 100 million dollars during his career, is poor? That would also be great, thank you.

RELATED: What if we told you this Michael Scott '30 for 30' looks like the best one yet?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Debbie Downers

There's lots of Michael Jordan love going around, so let's remember the time he airmailed a at...

13 minutes ago
Basketball Is Like Jazz

What if we told you this Michael Scott '30 for 30' looks like the best one yet?

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Let's remember the (mostly) unsung American heroes of the Pyeongchang Olympics, because why...

5 hours ago
Savagery

Michael Jordan bought Scottie Pippen golf clubs just so he could take all his money on the...

6 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

These are the best Michael Jordan golf stories we've ever heard

April 19, 2020
NSFW x100000

Porn site offers Joe Buck $1 million to announce videos, Buck has perfect response

April 17, 2020
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods finally reveals … what gum he chews during tournaments

April 17, 2020
Prop Bets

You can bet on Michael Jordan crying in "The Last Dance," because people are sick (and to...

April 17, 2020
Tiger Tales

Justin Thomas says he played home run derby in Tiger Woods' house—and it didn't end well

April 17, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: There has only been one hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA Tour history—and it was a...

April 17, 2020
Gambling News

It appears that professional gamblers in Nevada might be able to collect unemployment

April 16, 2020
Fails

Surprise! Another baby gender reveal produced disastrous results

April 16, 2020
The Intangibles

Anonymous NFL scout very concerned that top OL prospect likes to ... cook food?

April 16, 2020
Well Played

Georgia golf course creates ingenious way to combat coronavirus spread

April 16, 2020
The Twilight Zone

Caesars setting the Patriots' win total at 8.5—the lowest since 2003—is a thing you hate to...

April 16, 2020
Viral Videos

This latest Jeopardy sports fail will be tough to top

April 16, 2020
GOATs

If you're not pumped up enough for "The Last Dance," this latest preview should help

April 16, 2020
Random Daggers

Ian Poulter pokes fun at Lee Westwood's shirtless workout video by recording one of his own

April 16, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursRyder Cup exploring a spectator-less event, says PG…
The LoopThere's lots of Michael Jordan love going around, s…
The LoopWhat if we told you this Michael Scott '30 for 30' …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved