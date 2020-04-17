You can bet on Michael Jordan crying in "The Last Dance," because people are sick (and desperate to gamble)

Trending
There was some potentially good news for Nevada professional gamblers earlier this week when it was reported they might be able to collect unemployment due to casinos and sportsbooks being closed amid COVID-19 concerns. You can practically hear degenerates in Las Vegas phoning home to say, "See, mom? I told you I have a real job!" But in the meantime, there's actually still a lot to bet on—and not just Russian ping-pong that a co-worker who won't be named has been "cleaning up" on.

That includes a new list of prop bets from sportsbetting.ag around "The Last Dance," the highly anticipated ESPN docuseries about Michael Jordan's last NBA title with the Chicago Bulls, which debuts on Sunday. And of course, you can plunk a few bucks down on tears trickling down MJ's face at some point. You know, because people are sick. And love to gamble. And. . . come to think of it. . . this seems like easy money. . .

Will Michael Jordan cry?

Yes -120
No -120

Poor, MJ. Just when that crying Jordan meme had started to disappear, a new one is going to pop up. Anyway, here are the rest of the bets. And yes, this is being treated like the Super Bowl because there are no live sports going on right now. Unless you count Russian ping-pong.

Will "The Last Dance" documentary win an Emmy Award in 2020?

Yes +300
No -500

Will LeBron James be seen?

Yes -120
No -120

Will Kobe Bryant be seen?

Yes -300
No +200

Will "gambling" be said?

Yes -200
No +150

Will "Space Jam" be said or clip shown?

Yes -120
No -120

Will "Sirius" song be heard?

Yes -500
No +300

When will Air Jordan logo be seen?

Before 10 minutes (+150)
After 10 minutes (-200)

Will Jordan's game-winning national championship shot be shown?

Yes -300
No +200

Will impeachment trial of Bill Clinton be shown or mentioned?

Yes -140
No +100

Will Yankees World Series Championship be shown or mentioned?

Yes +100
No -140

Will Barack Obama tweet about the documentary?

Yes +200
No -300

First person to be shown?

Phil Jackson +300
Scottie Pippen +350
Kobe Bryant +400
Magic Johnson +500
Dennis Rodman +500
Deloris Jordan +800
Barack Obama +1000
Steve Kerr +1000
Bob Costas +1200
Charles Barkley +1400
Justin Timberlake +1400
Jerry Seinfeld +2000
Pat Riley +2000
Adam Silver +2500

Tempting stuff. Who needs to collect unemployment when there are so many LOCKS still out there, am I right? In any event, there's one thing you can definitely count on. A lot of bored people are going to be tuning in to watch this on Sunday.

