You can bet on Michael Jordan crying in "The Last Dance," because people are sick (and desperate to gamble)

There was some potentially good news for Nevada professional gamblers earlier this week when it was reported they might be able to collect unemployment due to casinos and sportsbooks being closed amid COVID-19 concerns. You can practically hear degenerates in Las Vegas phoning home to say, "See, mom? I told you I have a real job!" But in the meantime, there's actually still a lot to bet on—and not just Russian ping-pong that a co-worker who won't be named has been "cleaning up" on.

That includes a new list of prop bets from sportsbetting.ag around "The Last Dance," the highly anticipated ESPN docuseries about Michael Jordan's last NBA title with the Chicago Bulls, which debuts on Sunday. And of course, you can plunk a few bucks down on tears trickling down MJ's face at some point. You know, because people are sick. And love to gamble. And. . . come to think of it. . . this seems like easy money. . .

Will Michael Jordan cry?

Yes -120

No -120

Poor, MJ. Just when that crying Jordan meme had started to disappear, a new one is going to pop up. Anyway, here are the rest of the bets. And yes, this is being treated like the Super Bowl because there are no live sports going on right now. Unless you count Russian ping-pong.

Will "The Last Dance" documentary win an Emmy Award in 2020?

Yes +300

No -500

Will LeBron James be seen?

Yes -120

No -120

Will Kobe Bryant be seen?

Yes -300

No +200

Will "gambling" be said?

Yes -200

No +150

Will "Space Jam" be said or clip shown?

Yes -120

No -120

Will "Sirius" song be heard?

Yes -500

No +300

When will Air Jordan logo be seen?

Before 10 minutes (+150)

After 10 minutes (-200)

Will Jordan's game-winning national championship shot be shown?

Yes -300

No +200

Will impeachment trial of Bill Clinton be shown or mentioned?

Yes -140

No +100

Will Yankees World Series Championship be shown or mentioned?

Yes +100

No -140

Will Barack Obama tweet about the documentary?

Yes +200

No -300

First person to be shown?

Phil Jackson +300

Scottie Pippen +350

Kobe Bryant +400

Magic Johnson +500

Dennis Rodman +500

Deloris Jordan +800

Barack Obama +1000

Steve Kerr +1000

Bob Costas +1200

Charles Barkley +1400

Justin Timberlake +1400

Jerry Seinfeld +2000

Pat Riley +2000

Adam Silver +2500

Tempting stuff. Who needs to collect unemployment when there are so many LOCKS still out there, am I right? In any event, there's one thing you can definitely count on. A lot of bored people are going to be tuning in to watch this on Sunday.

