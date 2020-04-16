It appears that professional gamblers in Nevada might be able to collect unemployment

The unprecedented, historic levels of unemployment continue to rise, as the news came out Thursday that 22 million Americans have now filed for unemployment in the past four weeks. Our thoughts are all with all those struggling right now .

You might not have considered professional gamblers among those who are struggling , but when you think about it, it makes sense. Sports have been paused for more than a month now, so those who make a living by making wagers in a Nevada sportsbook are unable to do so. Though normally professional gamblers would not be among those eligible for unemployment, all Nevada casinos are closed, and now pro gamblers are pushing to also be able to file, according to MarketWatch .

A spokesperson for Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation told the Las Vegas Review Journal that gamblers are self-employed and may qualify as independent contractors “during this unprecedented time and under the CARES Act.” We guess it makes sense when you think about it.

Sure, the lack of sports has probably saved a bunch of us money by not being able to bet, but most of us are just novices and not making a living in a casino. We're also sure ultra successful sports gamblers might not need the money, but many are regular guys who don't live in opulence like Vegas Dave , and more than a month without any income becomes a real problem.

We're hoping everybody who needs help is able to get it.

