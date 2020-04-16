If you're not pumped up enough for "The Last Dance," this latest preview should help

From the moment the first trailer for ESPN's "The Last Dance" aired, the countdown to episode one has been on. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, that countdown was shortened from June to April, and parts 1 and 2 of the 10-part documentary series chronicling Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls will air this Sunday. Without any live sports for fans to watch, it's safe to say people are pretty excited.

In case you weren't excited enough, or in case you forgot this thing was finally airing, this short clip released by ESPN on Thursday morning should remind you this is must-see material. In it, we see a young Jordan discussing his hopes to return from a foot injury, followed by current footage of Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf reminiscing about the situation. Not surprisingly, Jordan wanted to get back on the court as soon as possible, despite the doctor saying there was a 10 percent chance he could re-injure the foot and possibly end his career. Reinsdorf didn't want to take any chances, but Jordan wasn't having it:

Yes doctor, please, shoot it directly into my veins.

Man, this doc is going to be special. On Wednesday, Jordan said people are going to think he's a "horrible guy" after watching. Earlier in the week, The Athletic ran an interview piece with director Jason Hehir, who said that on the first day of shooting with Jordan, there was a point where Jordan had to ask for a break because he was getting so emotional. We didn't need more reasons to clear our schedule on Sunday for the first two episodes, but they continue to give us some each day.