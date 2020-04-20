Trending
Basketball Is Like Jazz

What if we told you this Michael Scott '30 for 30' looks like the best one yet?

By
3 hours ago

For lack of anything better to do, on Sunday night the sports world fell head over heels for Michael Jordan all over again. Two solid-if-unspectacular hours of ESPN's new 10-part 30 for 30 'The Last Dance' was all it took to light the match that lit the wick that ignited the dynamite that sent sports Twitter into a firework display of admiration, adulation, and rosy nostalgia. But what if we told you that it wasn't even the best basketball documentary to premiere on Sunday? What if we told you the GOAT was a man named Michael, but not Jordan . . .

RELATED: Michael Jordan bought Scottie Pippen golf clubs just so he could take all his money on the course

OK, so obviously this is a joke, but contrary to 90% of jokes told on the internet, this is a pretty good one. We all love 'The Office' basketball episode (if you don't, you can get right the hell out here), and giving it the melodramatic 30 for 30 treatment makes so much sense that we're actually kind of surprised nobody had done it yet.

The mockumentary trailer is made even more fascinating in contrast to 'The Last Dance', however. Is Michael Michael? Does that make Jan Jerry Krause? Can we all agree that Dwight is Rodman? You'll have to tune in to find out, but here's hoping Kevin, the Steve Kerr of Dunder Mifflin, finally gets his due.

RELATED: These are the best Michael Jordan golf stories we've ever heard

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Debbie Downers

There's lots of Michael Jordan love going around, so let's remember the time he airmailed a at...

16 minutes ago
Basketball Is Like Jazz

What if we told you this Michael Scott '30 for 30' looks like the best one yet?

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Let's remember the (mostly) unsung American heroes of the Pyeongchang Olympics, because why...

5 hours ago
Savagery

Michael Jordan bought Scottie Pippen golf clubs just so he could take all his money on the...

6 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

These are the best Michael Jordan golf stories we've ever heard

April 19, 2020
NSFW x100000

Porn site offers Joe Buck $1 million to announce videos, Buck has perfect response

April 17, 2020
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods finally reveals … what gum he chews during tournaments

April 17, 2020
Prop Bets

You can bet on Michael Jordan crying in "The Last Dance," because people are sick (and to...

April 17, 2020
Tiger Tales

Justin Thomas says he played home run derby in Tiger Woods' house—and it didn't end well

April 17, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: There has only been one hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA Tour history—and it was a...

April 17, 2020
Gambling News

It appears that professional gamblers in Nevada might be able to collect unemployment

April 16, 2020
Fails

Surprise! Another baby gender reveal produced disastrous results

April 16, 2020
The Intangibles

Anonymous NFL scout very concerned that top OL prospect likes to ... cook food?

April 16, 2020
Well Played

Georgia golf course creates ingenious way to combat coronavirus spread

April 16, 2020
The Twilight Zone

Caesars setting the Patriots' win total at 8.5—the lowest since 2003—is a thing you hate to...

April 16, 2020
Viral Videos

This latest Jeopardy sports fail will be tough to top

April 16, 2020
GOATs

If you're not pumped up enough for "The Last Dance," this latest preview should help

April 16, 2020
Random Daggers

Ian Poulter pokes fun at Lee Westwood's shirtless workout video by recording one of his own

April 16, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursRyder Cup exploring a spectator-less event, says PG…
The LoopThere's lots of Michael Jordan love going around, s…
The LoopWhat if we told you this Michael Scott '30 for 30' …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved