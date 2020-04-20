Michael Jordan bought Scottie Pippen golf clubs just so he could take all his money on the course

Trending
For the first time in more than a month, it felt like we were watching live sports again on Sunday night as ESPN's highly anticipated docuseries, "The Last Dance," debuted. Sure, the subject matter was two decades old, but there was plenty of new footage involving Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, it drew a large audience, and you could even bet on it! It was fun for the whole family! Well, except for all the cursing and the fact it started way too late for kids.

Heck, even I had to stay up past my bedtime to watch the second episode. But I'm glad I did because it gave us two classic MJ stories involving golf. Oh, and a cameo by Charles Oakley in which he literally slaps around Scottie Pippen as a rookie. OAK!

Apparently, Jordan was more subtle in his rookie hazing. In fact, he even gave Scottie golf clubs as a nice gesture. Kidding! Of course, one of the most cutthroat competitors this planet has ever seen had an ulterior motive. Here's how Pippen tells the story of how he got to know his legendary teammate with whom he'd win six NBA titles.

"He was such a superstar. . . so it wasn't like he was an average guy, let's go have lunch or whatever. It was different," Pippen said. "Actually, my rookie year, he gave me a pair of golf clubs."

At this point, one of the filmmakers interjects, "That's a nice thing to do. To give a rookie a set of clubs." But Pippen is no dummy. Well, other than calling it a "pair" of golf clubs instead of a set. Anyway, here's his response:

"Yeah, he was trying to lure me in so he could take all my money."

Suddenly, getting slapped around by Oakley doesn't seem so bad. On second thought, yes it does. I'd much rather Jordan take all my money on the course. Here's the clip, which also includes Jordan in some fantastic golf clothes and using a bizarre putting stance.

Seriously, what is going on here?

Who knew Michelle Wie was copying Jordan when she went with that table-top putting stance a few years back? Or maybe this was all part of MJ's hustle.

Oh, and the second great golf story of the episode? Remember when Jordan dropped 63 points on the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA Playoffs? Well, apparently, it came after Celtics guard Danny Ainge took some of Jordan's money (and by the transitive property, Scottie Pippen's money) in a match the day before. Legendary.

Of course, the old heads will gloss over the fact that this tears apart the "Back in the good old days, athletes didn't FRATERNIZE with the enemy!" myth. But in any event, some other widely accepted beliefs were confirmed. Mainly that Jordan is a savage competitor no matter the activity and that he likes to have a few bucks on the line when he plays golf. In any event, the first two parts of "The Last Dance" certainly lived up to the hype.

Agree, JT. Same time, same place next week, everyone.

