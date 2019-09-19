The rumors are true, Jim Harbaugh has his own khakis guy

Depending on who you listen to this week, Jim Harbaugh is on the precipice. After a skin-of-the-teeth victory over Army two weeks ago, the Michigan Wolverines hit the road for their Big Ten opener on Saturday afternoon, taking on a 13th-ranked Wisconsin team that has yet to concede a single point so far this season. Barring another clean sheet for the Badgers, Harbaugh will survive the weekend no matter what, but the matchup kicks off a tough stretch for Michigan , who will face Iowa, Penn State, and Notre Dame before Halloween. If things go sideways, Harbaugh might not even get another shot at Ohio State .

Make no mistake, this is a crossroads for Michigan football.

But you wouldn't know it to be at practice this week, where Harbaugh was his normal jovial self, barking out orders, staring into reporters souls, and, most notably, making his dedicated khaki guy feel like a valued member of the Maize and Blue. Oh yeah, we should also mention that just behind the top-15 showdown with Wisconsin, the biggest Michigan football story of the week is confirmation that Harbaugh does, in fact, have his own khakis guy.

Needless to say, Harbaugh needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror before Saturday's Big Noon kickoff and ask himself if he's willing to do what it takes for these sort of perks. You don't get your own khakis guy when you're coach of the Miami Dolphins. It's too damn hot in Miami to even wear khakis. And here's Harbaugh, kicking back, getting hand-fed grapes, fanned with palm fronds, and asked if he would like to go with the taupe dockers or the Sahara beige Banana Republics. Sure, the winters in Ann Arbor will drive even the sanest among us to Donner Party extremes, but you're a made man, Jimbo. Don't f—k it up now.