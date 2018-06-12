Trending
Legends

Jim Tressel daggers Michigan fan on the golf course, adding to his impeccable record against the Wolverines

By
3 hours ago
NCAA Football - Ohio State vs Michigan - November 19, 2005
G. N. Lowrance

In 10 games against Michigan, legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel went 9-1, outscoring the Wolverines 279-172 along the way (yes, I am counting the 37-7 drubbing that was "vacated" in 2010). The only blemish came in 2003, a 35-21 defeat against a strong Michigan squad that featured running back Chris Perry, who ran for 154 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in the game. It's one of two victories the Wolverines have had in "The Game" since 2001, and Tressel may have avenged it on Monday with an all-time dagger on a Michigan fan.

According to the Instagram of James Laurinaitis, the one-liner in question came at the William White Golf Event, which raises funds to benefit ALS research in honor of White, the former Buckeye captain who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016. Laurinaitis, a standout linebacker who played for Tressel from 2005 to 2008 and went on to have a fine NFL career, ran into his old coach at the outing and posted a picture of the duo together. But it's the caption that reveals Tressel's dig at a U of M fan that needs to work on his golf game:

Loading

View on Instagram

Owned. And the worst part is that there's really nothing to say back. Not only did the guy come up short, but Tressel dominated his team for a freaking decade. "Hey, remember we beat you 35-21 that one time 15 years ago!?" doesn't exactly pass as good smack-talk.

Even worse, Michigan is currently going through a six-year winless drought against Ohio State, the worst in school history in "The Game." So much for not thinking about that during the off-season. First, Urban Meyer threw shade at Jim Harbaugh right in his face, now Tressel is delivering low blows to random fans at golf outings. It's only June, but we're going to have to throw the #MustWin tag on the November 24th matchup against the Bucks for Michigan, just for their own fanbase's sanity.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

Jim Tressel daggers Michigan fan on the golf course, adding to his impeccable record against...

3 hours ago
Random Daggers

U.S. Open 2018: Jason Day reveals the needling text he sent Tiger Woods that wasn't returned

4 hours ago
2018 World Cup

Behold the WAGS of the 2018 World Cup

4 hours ago
Tour Life

Jason Day says burrito-wielding Bubba Watson is a messy newcomer to PGA Tour's RV community

6 hours ago
2018 U.S. Open

The player who shoots highest score on Shinnecock Hills's 7th hole this week will win a free...

7 hours ago
The Grind

Rickie Fowler's romantic proposal, Dustin Johnson's walk-off eagle, and the summit we'd like...

10 hours ago
Oscar Meyer Odds

GOD BLESS AMERICA, you can now bet on the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

10 hours ago
Daggers

Watch Auburn get eliminated from College World Series in most heartbreaking way imaginable

11 hours ago
Class Act

This high school pitcher consoling friend he just struck out is too nice, Internet decides

June 11, 2018
I Believe I Can Fly

World-champion long jumper leaps so far he nearly misses the pit

June 11, 2018
2018 World Cup

A complete 2018 World Cup glossary for clueless Americans

June 11, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Reaction to LeBron and Ovechkin shows how we're ruining team sports

June 11, 2018
Golf Pads

This stunning U.S. Open rental house can be yours for just $500K! (For two weeks)

June 11, 2018
How!?!?

Man, legend and baseball magnet catches two foul balls on consecutive pitches (!!) at Oakland...

June 10, 2018
WAGs

Rickie Fowler proposes to Allison Stokke on a beach (Spoiler alert: She said yes)

June 8, 2018
Legends

Alex Ovechkin had a pretty strong night with the Stanley Cup

June 8, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Stephen Curry wraps up NBA Finals MVP with several strong rounds of golf

June 8, 2018
Father's Day Fútbol

Looks like Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. got his right foot from his dad

June 8, 2018
Related
The LoopDraymond Green mans up, pays off MSU-OSU bet to Eva…
The LoopThis mic'd moment from the Michigan-Ohio State game…
The LoopUrban Meyer throws shade at Michigan while Jim Harb…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection