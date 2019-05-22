The only way to get to the 14th tee at the Made in Denmark is through a beer tent

Across the great blue ocean this week, Europe's best and brightest have gathered at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort for the Made in Denmark, a grammatically perplexing come down from May's first PGA Championship. How much you care about Matt Wallace 's defense probably has a lot to do with how much money you have riding on the field, but the MiD marketing magicians are working overtime to pique your curiosity with an interesting new feature: A tee box inside a beer tent.

What could possibly go wrong?

Much to the chagrin of the European Tour's rapidly dwindling all-business contingent, the 14th tee can only be accessed through the Heineken Lounge, essentially a drunker, non-English speaking version of Jerry World's deranged player-viewing tank . Once the players have made their way through the lounge, dodging high fives, spilled beer, and whatever the Danish translation of "MASHED POTATOES" is, they emerge on the tee box, where velour sofas and resplendent fairway vistas collide with the inebriated horde mere feet away.

Needless to say, the Phoenix Open has to be wracking their brains figuring out how to one up this. Replace the bunkers with ball pits on 7. Make players run a gauntlet of cacti on 10. Build a strip club around the 18th green. The whiteboard is filled with questionable ideas at the moment. It remains to be seen just how rowdy the Euros will get on 14 this weekend. It's not darts , after all.