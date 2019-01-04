Trending
The Great Flagstick Wars

The internet's best reactions to Bryson DeChambeau putting with the pin in

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Preview Day 2
Sam Greenwood

If you thought 2018 was the Year of Bryson, think again haterz. We're only four days into 2019, and the artist formerly known as the mad scientist is already back with a vengeance, making good on his research-driven pledge to leave the flagstick in while putting this season. On Thursday, the impressively fickle golf internet got their first glimpse of the percentage of a percentage-altering approach, and despite Bryson DeChambeau leading the Sentry TOC field in strokes gained putting on his way to a 4-under 69, there were still plenty of lukewarm takes to go around. But in the immortal words of LeVar Burton, don't take our word for it...

The skeptics

The believers

The head cases

The Switzerlands

The historical precedent folks

The how-might-this-affect-Phil guys

The resistance

Drake

