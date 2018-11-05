Trending
Watch Bryson DeChambeau give the most Bryson DeChambeau quote ever after his latest win

OK, so maybe that headline is overselling it just a bit. After all, when it comes to Bryson DeChambeau quotes, it will be tough to ever top this one he gave after winning the Dell Technologies Championship in September.

RELATED: The 11 most unusual things about Bryson DeChambeau

“How much better can I get? Oh, man, in short, layman's terms, yes, absolutely, you can always get better. How much? I would say it depends on what I can do in the restrictions of my biomechanics. So it's all about air, air tolerances and being able to be more sensitive—less sensitive to air. So that when you do feel like you mess up it's not going to be that big of a mess up. I hope that makes sense."

Nope, that makes absolutely no sense to me. But thanks for trying, Bryson.

And just earlier in the week, it came out that DeChambeau will take advantage of a new rules change and keep the pin in when he putts depending on "the coefficient of restitution of the flagstick." OK then.

But following his latest PGA Tour victory on Sunday in Las Vegas, DeChambeau offered another Beautiful Mind-esque reply when asked about his quest to be "neurologically comfortable." Have listen:

Huh? Again, I have no clue what he's talking about, but I loved every second of it. Like his play on the course, Bryson DeChambeau's press conferences have become must-watch TV.

RELATED: How Bryson won again despite hurting his hand at a. . . hockey game?

