The best quarantine golf trick shots we've seen: part II

A few weeks ago, we decided to share some of the best quarantine-inspired golf trick shots we had seen up "so far." We specified "so far" because, well, we weren't sure how this was all going to shake out and if the internet has taught us anything, it's that the trick shots will keep coming no matter what happens. And so they have. In droves in fact. Over hill and dale. Down your parents stairs. At iconic clubhouses. Everywhere in between. If it involves a ping pong ball, a pitching wedge, and a plastic cup, we've seen it, and now you're going to too, thanks to The Best Quarantine-Themed Golf Trick Shots: Part II (bigger, badder, trickier!). Scroll down and enjoy.
It's
5 o'clock tea time somewhere
Be careful not to hit it in Rae's Sheets.
The Double Mint gum of chip ins.
Working hard, hardly working.
Another round.
Someone send these guys a Bud Heavy, please.
Point Break: Pinehurst
Unicycle + golf = single forever.
Now time for a music montage!
A gentle reminder that you flunked physics.
Now would be a bad time to tear your achilles.
The Bo Jackson.
You have any brew you like as long as it's a Corona: redux
At least the Solo cup industry is thriving.
Swimming upstream.
In the immortal words of Porky Pig, th-th-that's all folks. Stay tuned for the completion of the trilogy, in theaters next month (probably).
