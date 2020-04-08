This future PGA Tour pro has perfected the art of skipping shots off a swimming pool

University of Texas star Cole Hammer had his spring season canceled by the Coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't keep the future PGA Tour pro from finding his way onto ESPN SportsCenter.

Hammer, the former No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking has stayed busy by working on his short game. And in recent days he has perfected the art of skipping shots off a swimming pool—and into the hole. Check it out:

Impressive. Also impressive? That backyard setup.

Here was another trick shot from the UT sophomore:

And here was his original thread that included the hashtag "bored." Apparently, everyone is getting tired of being confined—even people confined to really nice practice areas.

Again, wow. Even Phil Mickelson would be amazed by that side sauce. If the rules of golf change during this unexpected break to incorporate more swimming pools, this kid is really going places.

