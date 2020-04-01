Trending
Listen To Larry

Larry David tells "idiots" to stay home and watch TV in most perfect PSA ever

By
2 hours ago

Larry David's 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which recently wrapped up on HBO, was a masterpiece from start to finish. But the legendary comedian needed a lot less time to create the greatest PSA ever amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"Stay home" is a message we've all gotten used to in recent weeks, but it's perfect coming from the Seinfeld co-creator. The man famous for a show about nothing is now telling people to stay inside and do nothing. Well, other than watch TV, of course.

RELATED: Golf Digest's interview with Larry David

Here's David's video message, a 90-second rant aimed at the "idiots out there" who are still out there, that he recorded for California governor Gavin Newsom:

As PSAs go, it's perfect. From the "Well, not me, I have nothing to do with you" line to the "OK" with a dismissive wave sendoff. And he brings up a lesson people can learn from watching Curb.

"You know, if you've seen my show," David says, "nothing good ever happens going out of the house. You know that."

Great point.

By the way, David has found a way to do something during these scary times. He and friend Lloyd Braun (he's a real person!) set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Riviera Country Club's out-of-work caddies. Good stuff.

So, please, take Larry's advice and become a couch potato for the foreseeable future. And take our advice and watch the latest season of Curb. Then watch the entire series again. Then watch all of Seinfeld again. As far as to-do lists, that sounds pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.

THE GRIND: Michael Jordan's (new) playground & Phil Mickelson's big tease

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Golf Pranks
an hour ago
Listen To Larry

Larry David tells "idiots" to stay home and watch TV in most perfect PSA ever

2 hours ago
Golf 101

Did You Know: Where did the term 'mulligan' originate?

4 hours ago
DJ Kazaam

DJ Shaq holds dance party in kitchen, has coronavirus on the ropes

21 hours ago
Golf 101

Did you know: The Original Rules of Golf fit on one (big) page

21 hours ago
The Grind

Michael Jordan’s (new) playground, Phil Mickelson’s big tease, and Joe Buck roasts Justin...

a day ago
Happy Draft Hat Day

Ranking the 2020 NFL Draft hats from worst to, um, less worse

a day ago
C'mon, People

Joe Buck has received 'quite a few' NSFW videos as submissions for Twitter play-by-play (WTF,...

a day ago
Isolation Omelets

Quarantine workout king James Harrison is back and this time he's cracking eggs with his...

March 30, 2020
The Biggest Unit

Aroldis Chapman should be expecting a call from the MLB's "random" drug test office any minute...

March 30, 2020
Golf 101

Did You Know: Augusta National's nines were once reversed

March 30, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Sports is just funny Twitter videos now, but the videos are good

March 30, 2020
Rivalries

A-Rod reveals he wanted to hit Ryan Dempster "in the forehead" after Dempster beaned him

March 30, 2020
Fails

Watch the near-disastrous first attempt of a European Tour star's famed hotel trick shot

March 30, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: Why Ben Hogan had to settle for a Triple Crown instead of going for the Grand in...

March 29, 2020
Starved For Sports

Oregon star Payton Pritchard's handles are the closest thing we'll get to a SportsCenter Top...

March 28, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: Gene Sarazen designed the modern sand wedge with an assist from billionaire...

March 28, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: How the golf term "birdie" came to be

March 27, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursCurtis Cup, originally scheduled for June in Wales,…
Golf News & ToursDirector Ron Shelton talks 'Tin Cup' and the ending…
The LoopLarry David tells "idiots" to stay home and watch T…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved