Larry David tells "idiots" to stay home and watch TV in most perfect PSA ever

Larry David's 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which recently wrapped up on HBO, was a masterpiece from start to finish. But the legendary comedian needed a lot less time to create the greatest PSA ever amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
"Stay home" is a message we've all gotten used to in recent weeks, but it's perfect coming from the Seinfeld co-creator. The man famous for a show about nothing is now telling people to stay inside and do nothing. Well, other than watch TV, of course.
Here's David's video message, a 90-second rant aimed at the "idiots out there" who are still out there, that he recorded for California governor Gavin Newsom:
As PSAs go, it's perfect. From the "Well, not me, I have nothing to do with you" line to the "OK" with a dismissive wave sendoff. And he brings up a lesson people can learn from watching Curb.
"You know, if you've seen my show," David says, "nothing good ever happens going out of the house. You know that."
Great point.
By the way, David has found a way to do something during these scary times. He and friend Lloyd Braun (he's a real person!) set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Riviera Country Club's out-of-work caddies. Good stuff.
So, please, take Larry's advice and become a couch potato for the foreseeable future. And take our advice and watch the latest season of Curb. Then watch the entire series again. Then watch all of Seinfeld again. As far as to-do lists, that sounds pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.
