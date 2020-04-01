Larry David tells "idiots" to stay home and watch TV in most perfect PSA ever

Larry David's 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm , which recently wrapped up on HBO, was a masterpiece from start to finish. But the legendary comedian needed a lot less time to create the greatest PSA ever amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic .

"Stay home" is a message we've all gotten used to in recent weeks, but it's perfect coming from the Seinfeld co-creator. The man famous for a show about nothing is now telling people to stay inside and do nothing. Well, other than watch TV, of course.

Here's David's video message, a 90-second rant aimed at the "idiots out there" who are still out there, that he recorded for California governor Gavin Newsom:

As PSAs go, it's perfect. From the "Well, not me, I have nothing to do with you" line to the "OK" with a dismissive wave sendoff. And he brings up a lesson people can learn from watching Curb .

"You know, if you've seen my show," David says, "nothing good ever happens going out of the house. You know that."

Great point.

By the way, David has found a way to do something during these scary times. He and friend Lloyd Braun (he's a real person!) set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Riviera Country Club's out-of-work caddies. Good stuff.

So, please, take Larry's advice and become a couch potato for the foreseeable future. And take our advice and watch the latest season of Curb . Then watch the entire series again. Then watch all of Seinfeld again. As far as to-do lists, that sounds pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.

