Larry David helping to raise money for caddies at Riviera Country Club amid coronavirus, gets high-profile donations

Millions of Americans are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, and among those are thousands of caddies who work at courses that are now closed. It appears loopers at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. , are about to get a boost, thanks to one of the club's most high-profile members.

Larry David, creator of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm , and friend Lloyd Braun have started a GoFundMe to raise money for caddies at the storied club. As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser has generated more than $100,000 in six days. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is among the list of donations (TB12 gave $2,000, according to the list of donations), as is social-media star Bob Menery, and David himself, who appears to have given $5,000. Michael Yamaki, Riviera's corporate officer, confirmed that the GoFundMe appeared to be legitimate. Riviera, No. 23 on Golf Digest's most recent ranking of America's 100 Greatest courses , has hosted the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational for years. The club is closed as a state-wide shelter-at-home order has been issued, with courses in California closed as they are seen as non-essential, though in states like Connecticut, they are allowed to operate.

This fundraiser is one of many altruistic endeavors we've heard about within golf circles , including similar GoFundMes started for caddies at Los Angeles' Wilshire Country Club and Southern Highlands in Las Vegas.

