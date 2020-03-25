Trending
Idle Hands

Distract yourself with the best quarantine-themed golf trick shots we've seen (so far)

By
3 hours ago

Perhaps the most fascinating thing about the coronavirus and its resultant quarantine, is the brand new subset of societal cliques it has given rise to. You have the Toilet Paper Hoarders and the Purell Chuggers, the Jets and Sharks of our pandemic dystopia. You have the Netflix Bingers and the Puzzle Puzzlers, the Sheeple and Conspiracy Theorists, who, to be fair, are the same idiots they've always been. But perhaps most curious is the rise of the Nouveau Trick Shot Artiste, who has used the extra time, indoor confines, and a treasure trove of COVID-19-related themes to launch an entirely new genre of internet distraction: Quarantine Trick Shots. From TP wizardry to cerveza hi-jinx, here are some of our favorite trick shots so far...

Loading

View on Instagram

We hope that was last year's Madden . . .

Loading

View on Instagram

Hand sanitizing >>>> ball washing.

Loading

View on Instagram

The "Can't Spare a Square."

Loading

View on Instagram

Pajamas, TP, and an empty Corona bottle. This one has it all.

Loading

View on Instagram

Don't tell your mother . . .

Loading

View on Instagram

Two cream, one ping pong ball.

RELATED: How creative is your quarantine golf setup? We want to feature the best

Loading

View on Instagram

Mike Trout's house is nicer than yours.

Did Steph call bank?

Loading

View on Instagram

The Rube Goldberg Dream Machine

Loading

View on Instagram

You can have any brew you like, as long as it's a Corona.

Loading

View on Instagram

You can have any brew you like, as long as it's a Corona part deux.

Loading

View on Instagram

That said, some of us are still Modelo guys.

Idle Hands

Distract yourself with the best quarantine-themed golf trick shots we've seen (so far)

