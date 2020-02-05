The 15 celebrities to watch at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ever since Bing Crosby's 1947 request that the PGA Tour stop on the Monterey Peninsula include his celebrity friends, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been notable for its collection of stars competing alongside the tour pros. Over the years, we've seen everyone from presidents (Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush) to actors (Sean Connery, Clint Eastwood, Kevin Costner) to singers (Justin Timberlake, Huey Lewis) to athletes (Willie Mays, Julius Irving, Ken Griffey Jr. and Tom Brady) walking inside the ropes.

This year is no different, as Pebble Beach will be hosting all sorts of celebrities during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Here are 15 to keep an eye out for at this week's tournament.

1. Wayne Gretzky

Pinterest Mike Ehrmann

You probably don't need much of an explainer on who The Great One is, but the hockey GOAT is also a golf aficionado and veteran of the event. They may not rival his highlights on the ice, but Gretzky has a few Pebble Beach clips that showcase his talent, like his 20-foot birdie on the par-4 eighth hole in 2015.

Gretzky will be partnered once more with Dustin Johnson, fiancee to his daughter Paulina.

2 & 3. Peyton and Eli Manning

Pinterest Sam Greenwood

Now that they're both retired, the Super Bowl-winning brothers (each with two rings) will have plenty of time to improve on the course. Peyton might have a slight advantage over his younger sibling this week after traveling to Pebble last summer with Brady to film an episode of his ESPN+ show "Peyton's Places." Competing against one another in the same grouping, Peyton will be partnered up with Luke Donald and Eli will team with Kevin Chappell.

4. Bill Murray

There has never been a shortage of Bill Murray golf content, but we're quite pleased that we're in for more. As the de facto face of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Murray has drawn his share of critics for his antics, but we love him all the same. Plus the man knows how to pull off some bonkers looks . Murray will play with his traditional partner, D.A. Points.

5. Ray Romano

Pinterest Ben Jared

The 62-year-old comedian/actor has had a bit of a resurgence the past few years with more dramatic (yet still comedic) roles in "The Irishman," "The Big Sick," and "Paddleton." A 12-handicap, Romano first played at Pebble in 2000 and once made an HBO documentary on his 2005 exploits called "Making the Cut: The Road to Pebble Beach". This year, Romano will join Michael Gligic.

6. Larry The Cable Guy

Pinterest Matt Sullivan

Part of Romano and Gligic foursome, Larry has been a staple of the event the last few years and has credited Boo Weekley with getting him into the game. The comedian has had his share of Pro-Am hijinks including challenging a fan to hit a putt that he missed back in 2017.

Larry The Cable Guy's foursome will be rounded out by Sebastian Cappelen.

7. Aaron Rodgers

Pinterest Jeff Gross

Another football great, Rodgers was forced to start his offseason not too long ago after a crushing defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Hopefully, this sporting event goes a bit better for him. The Green Bay Packer has been an offseason golfer for quite some time now and finished 21st at Lake Tahoe Celebrity event last summer. In 2017, Rodgers owned a 4-handicap , which certainly makes him a dual-threat athlete.

The former Super Bowl winner will be paired with Max Homa.

8. Alfonso Ribeiro

Pinterest Ben Jared

A scratch golfer, Ribeiro is best-known for his role as the dweeby but lovable Carlton Banks on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but within golf circles, the actor is no slouch as an athlete. Back in 2017, Ribeiro made a hole-in-one at the Web.com Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am and went on to do his iconic dance from the aforementioned sitcom. We can't not show the clip ...

Ribeiro is playing with Kevin Na.

9. Chris Harrison

Pinterest Jeff Gross

When he's not breaking hearts and keeping the peace as the host of "The Bachelor," Harrison is most likely thinking about golf. A self-proclaimed "golf addict," he hosts a golf podcast with NBC lead analyst Johnny Miller and frequently posts about his exploits on the course through social media.

This year, Harrison is playing with Brian Gay.

10. Chris Berman

Pinterest Harry How

Back, back, back, back ... Gone! That's how Berman hopes to hit his drives down the fairways at this year's Pro-Am. The ESPN legend and quote machine dissected golf for the Worldwide Leader as a commentator during its coverage of the U.S. Open and gets to be one of the dissected this week. Often wearing bright and fun apparel, Boomer makes a fashion statement whenever he's playing. We're assuming that this year will be no different. Berman will be joined by Ryan Brehm.

11. Kelly Slater

Pinterest Jeff Gross

The legendary surfer is also a golf geek in his spare time including when he played the 2015 AT&T as a 3-handicap. Slater was awarded the 2018 Arnie Award for being a golfer who gives back. He even inspired Adam Scott to seek to improve his game after seeing how hard a worker Slater was. Slater will be partnered with Patrick Cantlay.

12. Michael Peña

Pinterest Harry How

The journeyman actor, probably best known for his roles in "End of Watch," "American Hustle" and "Ant-Man," got into golf after listening to fellow performers James Garner and Jack Lemmon discuss the game continuously on set. Since then, Peña has improved from instruction and playing with other celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg. Back in 2009, he made an ace at the PGA Tour's other pro-am, the Bob Hope Classic.

Peña will be looking for another ace (or at least a few good rounds) with his partner Martin Trainer.

13. Tony Romo

Pinterest Jonathan Devich

It's no surprise to any of us that the CBS football commentator—I think he played some football previously too—will be taking part in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The golf obsessive is a good enough player to compete in actual PGA Tour events, and is hoping to follow up on nearly making the cut at the Safeway Open. One of the best athlete golfers , we're definitely expecting a strong showing from the former Cowboys QB. Whether he'll be able to stick it close from the hospitality tent once again, we're still waiting to see.

Romo will be partnered with Jim Furyk.

14. Condoleezza Rice

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

The former Secretary of State has been a mainstay in the golf world for a long time now. She joined the Augusta National Golf Club in 2002 and has regularly played at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Impressively, she didn't take up golf until she turned 50 in 2005 and has been looking for her "inner Phil Mickelson" ever since. Rice will be playing with Brandon Wu.

15. Jerry Tarde

Pinterest Icon Sportswire

It would be a poor decision on my part to not include Tarde, the editor-in-chief of this here publication and the best damn golfer I've ever seen. (I had to write that; it was in my contract when I joined Golf Digest .) Tarde has played in Pro-Ams multiple times before, including a strong showing with Dru Love last year. He recently wrote about his experiences playing as an amateur in Pebble Beach. It's good stuff. That last part wasn't in my contract. I just enjoyed reading it.

