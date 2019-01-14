Trending
Steven Adams is the perfect new spokesperson for the Oklahoma Beef Council

Steven Adams is a light in a dark place. On the court, the Kiwi big man is an integral part of a surprising Oklahoma City Thunder team making a run at the Western Conference, but off it is where he truly shines, dropping one web-friendly gem after the next—such as his approach to trade rumors and the time he admitted he didn't pen his own autobiography because he can barely even read, let alone write. Needless to say, in an NBA culture that spends three hours ironing and moisturizing just to walk down a dimly lit arena tunnel, Adams' meat and potatoes approach, if you'll excuse the pun, is a breath of fresh air.

All of which is why Steven Adams is a perfect fit as the new face of Mercedes Prada Hennessy Oklahoma Beef Council. Check out his moving testimonial below:

Wow, powerful stuff. Especially when Adams says things like...

and...

No word yet on how the OKC sports nutrition team feels about Adams "smashing" red meat on the reg, but clearly its working, with the Thunder From Down Under averaging 15 and 10 with a plus-minus of 11—good enough to have OKC just three games back in a stacked Western Conference. So next time you grab a ribeye by the rib guy, make sure its a slab of prime, Oklahoma beef, just like Steven would.

