The best, most ridiculous fashion statements from NBA opening night

Welp, the NBA is officially back. On Tuesday night, there was basketball, banners, and wild predictions to make Nostradamus blush, but most importantly, there was a parade of NBA superstars strutting their stuff in the craziest locker-room looks since Cam Newton body-merged with Louis Vuitton. So to celebrate the greatest runway show in sports, join us as we breakdown the best (and most bonkers) fashion statements from NBA Night 1. Needless to say, this only the tip of the mohair fedora.

Kyrie Irving

Says: Please check-out my flat-earth podcast, brought to you by Casper Mattresses, the best way to get a great night's sleep TONIGHT.

Draymond Green

Says: Have you ever tried Cap n' Crunch with champagne?

Marcus Smart

Says: Gisele dressed me for the Met Gala but forgot the buttons. (In all seriousness, Smart says he wore this because his mother—who passed away a month ago—always called him a Little King, so he felt he should dress like one. Amen to that.)

Steph Curry

Says: I shot 71 at the Ellie Mae Classic.

Ben Simmons

Loading

View on Instagram

Says: Bae told me to dress up for apple picking selfies.

Russell Westbrook

Says: I'm going straight to yoga after this wedding.

