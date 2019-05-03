Trending
Just Say No

Stephen A. Smith's long-awaited 'stay off the WEEEEEEEEEEEE...DUH' arrives in wake of D'Angelo Russell story

By
6 hours ago

When news broke that Stephen A. Smith's salary at ESPN was set to balloon to $10 million, most folks on social media scoffed at it. How could Smith, who looked woefully unprepared at times during this past NFL season, possibly be worth that much money? All he does is yell, scream and get things wrong, right? Oh, how wrong can you be.

RELATED: The Arizona Cardinals tried to burn Stephen A. Smith on Twitter. It did not end well

The entertainment factor Smith brings is worth every penny, and even without his former partner in crime Skip Bayless, he's still thriving. Look no further than his social media presence, as Smith has amassed a following of over four million people on Twitter and 1.6 million on Instagram. His videos routinely garner hundreds of thousands of views thanks to his theatrical nature. Hate all you want, but the man knows what he's doing.

This was more apparent than ever on Friday night, when Smith sent out a video captioned "I JUST heard the news about D’Angelo Russell and.........." followed by a on-camera rant. The topic of choice was the odd story involving Brooklyn Nets star point guard D'Angelo Russell, who was cited for marijuana possession at LaGuardia airport on Wednesday. Here's how Smith smartly teased how he'd tackle the issue on "First Take" Friday morning:

For those who have somehow avoided Smith entirely the last few years, they probably wondered how this video has cracked two million views and received over 15 thousand retweets and more than 80 thousand likes, astronomical Twitter numbers any way you slice it. That's because folks were hoping Smith was going to roll out his trade mark "stay off the damn WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE....DUH" phrase, a message to other star athletes who have been caught smoking the devil's lettuce like Josh Gordon, Le'Veon Bell and LeGarrette Blount, just to name a few. Smith has used it so often that it's led to absolutely hilarious montages and remixes of all the times he's said it. Here's a compilation to get you up to speed:

And here are a few of the remixes made by fans, which are side-splitting, especially if you're high as a kite... Just kidding, Stephen A.!

Incredible. And there are many, many more where that came from.

Finally, on Friday, our long national nightmare was over when Smith commented on the Russell situation, adding another classic "WEEEEE...DUH" to the collection:

One of the best yet. Well worth the wait Stephen A. Still think this guy isn't worth $10 million?

RELATED: A Vegas sportsbook released actual odds for a Derek Carr vs. Stephen A. Smith fight

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Just Say No

Stephen A. Smith's long-awaited 'stay off the WEEEEEEEEEEEE...DUH' arrives in wake of D'Angelo...

6 hours ago
Sugar Mama

Tom Brady has a pretty good explanation for why he's not the NFL's highest-paid player

7 hours ago
Dynamic Duos

Jimmy Butler pumping up Joel Embiid does the "he's a bad teammate" argument no favors

8 hours ago
News & Tours

Tiger Woods has to routinely block Bubba Watson's phone number

9 hours ago
No Fun Police

Buffalo brass cracking down on Bills Mafia because nothing gold can stay

May 2, 2019
THORRRRRR

Noah Syndergaard finally lets his hair back down, instantly morphs into Thor again

May 2, 2019
Bloopers

Country music star crashes golf cart after "day-drinking" round goes awry

May 2, 2019
Kentucky Derby 2019

Kentucky Derby 2019: Your complete guide to Kentucky Derby day drinking

May 2, 2019
High And Inside

NBA player who was drafted as a pitcher by the Baltimore Orioles threw a 50 Cent-esque first...

May 2, 2019
Bloopers

No one has ever wanted to catch a foul ball more than this Dodgers fan who sacrificed TWO full...

May 2, 2019
Internet Murders

Carolina Hurricanes Twitter account murders the New York Islanders. This series is all but...

May 2, 2019
MLB

Someone forgot to tell the city of Kansas City the Royals had a game on Wednesday

May 1, 2019
Let Sleeping Dawgs Lie...

Keith Mitchell's reaction to Phil falling asleep in front of his locker wins internet blue...

May 1, 2019
Never Forgive Never Forget

Mets fan calls into morning radio show to give Chase Utley a piece of her mind, is still very...

May 1, 2019
Steph inspiration

Steph Curry explains how he's "haunted" by golf, and how Tiger Woods inspires him

May 1, 2019
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

Brad Marchand punches opponent in head, runs and hides, remains the biggest trash bag in all...

May 1, 2019
House Hunting

Kevin Durant is selling his dreamy $13.5 million Malibu pad, everybody freak out

April 30, 2019
The Grind

An embarrassing PGA Tour video, a leaked European Tour list, and a caddie steals the show on...

April 30, 2019
Related
The LoopStephen A. Smith categorically denies that he was t…
The Loop5 potentially awkward situations that could happen …
The LoopAccording to Las Vegas, the current Warriors would …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection