Trending
Do Your Homework

Stephen A. Smith's Chargers-Chiefs preview was a master class in being completely unprepared

By
19 minutes ago

Whatever your feeling is about Stephen A. Smith, it's obvious he's good at what he does, which is yell and scream really loud to generate a reaction from the viewer, preferably on social media. As for his actual knowledge of the sports he covers, I don't watch or listen to him enough to cast judgement. He definitely follows the NBA and NFL closely, two requirements to work for ESPN. As for the MLB and the NHL, well, he thought ties still existed in hockey a few years ago, and I don't think any "First Take" segment has ever revolved around baseball.

RELATED: Somebody did quite a number on Stephen A. Smith's Wikipedia page

But after his performance on "First Take" Thursday morning, it now might be fair to say the NBA is his only lane. Here's Smith previewing Thursday night's Kansas City Chiefs-L.A. Chargers game, one of the most meaningful matchups of the NFL season:

The look on Tedy Bruschi's face says it all. Let's see just how bad Smith did, starting with KC running back Spencer Ware, who is doubtful to play on Thursday night after taking a beating last week against the Baltimore Ravens:

Okay, fine. One tiny mistake, not a big deal. Moving on to Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, who should feast on that Chiefs secondary on Thursday night, right?

So he hasn't played a single snap this season? Little brain fart. Nothing Smith couldn't recover from by mentioning Derrick Johnson, who won't let Hunter Henry Antonio Gates out of his sight on Thursday night at Arrowhead:

What's that? Johnson was signed by Oakland back in May, then released in October and is currently not in the NFL? Oops. Don't worry everyone, it was just a few minor slip-ups. Stephen A. is a busy man!

As you can imagine, Twitter did its thing:

Rough day for ya boy Stephen A. To be fair, ESPN really does work this guy into the ground. All that screaming and yelling has to be mentally, emotionally and factually draining. Here's hoping Smith comes roaring back tomorrow with a fiery breakdown of the Houston Oilers vs. Baltimore Colts matchup this weekend.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Do Your Homework

Stephen A. Smith's Chargers-Chiefs preview was a master class in being completely unprepared

19 minutes ago
Thanks Pierre

Pierre McGuire checks in with his most uncomfortable interview ever

2 hours ago
Tic Tac No

We have ourselves another Tic Tac Toe fail at an NBA game

2 hours ago
Shaken, Not Stirred

Researchers with nothing better to do determine James Bond is a raging alcoholic

a day ago
So You're Telling Me There's a Chance

This supercut of every NFL team's best walk-off win will remind you to never, ever turn off TV

a day ago
Apollo 30

NASA invites moon-landing truther Steph Curry to tour their Lunar Labs

December 12, 2018
Bozos

Golf club thief dubbed the "Doof of Hazzard" caught thanks to funny video posted by police

December 12, 2018
Below The Belt

Blues defenseman scores goal off ref's groin, but it gets disallowed because the Blues can't a...

December 12, 2018
Happier Holidays

The best booze gifts to give (and get) this holiday season

December 11, 2018
The Grind

Ian Poulter trolls Team USA, Beef gets engaged, Dan Marino's trick shots & an incredible golf...

December 11, 2018
Title Town

Atlanta United celebrated the MLS Cup in the most Atlanta (and NSFW) way imaginable

December 11, 2018
WTF

LeBron finds a way to randomly dagger Knicks fans after last game against Dwyane Wade

December 11, 2018
Bad Optics

St. Louis Blues teammates fight during practice, team has reached peak dysfunction

December 10, 2018
Decisions

Should You Take A Golf Trip This Year?

December 10, 2018
Slumps

Devils goalie Cory Schneider in danger of going full-calendar year without a regular season...

December 10, 2018
Daggers

Dallas and Philly pull off the impossible again and the rest of the worst bad beats of the...

December 10, 2018
Fins Up

Even Jack Nicklaus couldn't believe the "Miami Miracle"

December 10, 2018
Hidden Blessings

Plane makes emergency landing on golf course, golfers can thank frost delay for still being...

December 10, 2018
Related
The LoopWatch this 'The Price Is Right' contestant hilariou…
The LoopNick Saban shows why he's a recruiting god with som…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Kansas City Ch…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection