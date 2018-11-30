Trending
Shenanigans

Somebody did quite a number on Stephen A. Smith's Wikipedia page

By
an hour ago
Cindy Ord

Ever wonder what the "A" in Stephen A. Smith stands for? Well, if you Googled it on Friday, you may have found a funny answer. Thanks to Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina for spotting Smith's updated Wikipedia page where somebody did quite a number:

They say you shouldn't believe everything you read on the Internet, HOWEVAH! Annoying makes perfect sense for a guy who went on TV on Thursday wearing a New Orleans Saints jersey and a cowboy hat and saying New Orleans was going to "STOMP" the Dallas Cowboys hours before the Cowboys beat the Saints.

We also like the more subtle jabs in the entry, including that Smith makes "too many appearances" on ESPN's various shows. "Someone" did this, eh, Jimmy? Right. . . (Wink, wink)

