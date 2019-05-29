Shirtless Tom Brady asks #SB2K crew for swing advice, is already in full summer mode

Soon enough Tom Brady will be back in training camp shouting "LET'S GOOOO!" at the water boy and preparing for his twelve hundredth age/time/logic/science/rules-defying AFC East title (and probably another Super Bowl too.) For now, though, the pliability guru is still in peak summer mode, as evidenced by his latest Instagram Story, showcasing a mostly unclothed follow-through and soliciting a little constructive feedback from Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler :

When Tom Brady asks you a question, you damn well better answer, and Thomas and Fowler quickly obliged. "Close. No shoes next time," Thomas replied, offering up a valuable resort golf lesson J.J. Watt has already taken to heart .

Rickie, perhaps wowed by Brady's perfectly bronzed glow, was a little more forgiving, simply responding "Spot on." Team Mullet has to stick together, after all.

Spieth, whose Instagram has slowed to a sponsored-post trickle since his competitive struggles began, has yet to respond, but hopefully Brady got all the advice he needs. If not, at least it's good to see his theories on sunburn prevention finally getting the validation they deserve.