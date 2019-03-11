Trending
An anatomy of J.J. Watt's half-naked golf adventure

5 hours ago

Golf etiquette is a fickle mistress; a course-to-course, player-to-player gray area with 1 trillion contextual suggestions and like seven actual rules. Like every other public establishment in the western world, one of those is no shoes, no shirt, no service, unless, of course, you're J.J. Watt, who took to the 'Gram on Sunday to rub his preferred golf attire (or lack thereof) in the nose of golf cops across the internet. Remember when we were all debating the moral quandary of high tops?

But how a big a violation is Watt's notably fabric-less postcard and what else might we learn from his idyllic golf getaway? We put the quarterback nightmare's probably very staged candid under the Anatomy Of microscope to find out. When all was said and done, there wasn't much left to the imagination.

Ab-tropolis.

Athlete's Foot.

More important than underwear.

Look kids, Revis Island!

RELATED: Golfer not allowed to play because of his socks (Seriously. This really happened.)

Been there, shanked that.

Pro shop here we come.

We're not crying, you're crying.

Dedicated to those no longer among us.

