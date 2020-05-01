Shane Lowry's short game is juuuuust a tad bit rusty

Shane Lowry will have to wait until 2021 for the opportunity to defend his British Open title due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic . And from the looks of it, he might need all that time to get his short game back on track.

The man who claimed the claret jug by six shots at Royal Portrush last year hit the links for the first time in six weeks on Friday and shared a video of him attempting a pitch shot. Let's just say, it did not go well. Here's Lowry looking like your average weekend hack rather than "the champion golfer of the year."

Oof. Even the best players aren't immune to a bit of rust during this long layoff.

At least Lowry only did damage to the turf and not his house like 2018 European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, who managed to break a glass door while taping a chipping drill the other day. That didn't keep Bjorn from having the perfect response to Lowry's low moment.

Sounds like more fun than the Zoom calls us regular working stiffs have been on all week, am I right? Anyway, happy weekend, everyone. And hang in there, Shane. You'll figure it out.

