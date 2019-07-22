Shane Lowry's grandma gave the greatest post-round interview in Open Championship history

We expected great content to come from Shane Lowry's claret jug celebrations in the wake of his popular six-shot win at the 148th Open Championship . And so far, so good . But the best thing to surface in the 24 hours since Shane's maiden major victory came from an unlikely source: His grandmother.

In an adorable—and hilarious—chat with RTE News, Emily Scanlon gushes about how proud she is of her grandson. But she also says that Sunday's final round drove her to drink. And not in celebration.

When asked how it was watching the drama unfold, here was her fantastic response:

"Oh, terrible. Emotional now, it was," Scanlon says. "I hadn't slept last night. I hadn't drank a brandy since 2009 and I drank two yesterday—it's nearly killing me."

Amazing. Here's the (instant) classic clip that might be the greatest post-round interview in Open Championship history:

So good. As you can see, Scanlon also tells a story about how young Shane "thought he was Tiger Woods" after winning a local junior event. What a great dagger from grandma. But, obviously, she was mostly ecstatic that her grandson is now a major champion.

"Oh, I am a proud granny. Oh, I am," Scanlon added. "It's great to live and see all this happen, you know."

Hopefully, she'll get to sip some brandy from the claret jug next. In moderation, of course.

