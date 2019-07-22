British Open 2019: Shane Lowry's claret jug celebration got off to a great start

At the close of one of Shane Lowry's countless interviews on Sunday evening after winning the 148th Open Championship , he was asked how big the party is going to be tonight? "Oh—it's going to be all week," Lowry responded with a wide grin. "All week."

From the looks of it, things are off to a great start.

Here's Lowry piling in the car with his latest trophy—and his wife, Wendy —and driving home to Ireland from Royal Portrush to celebrate:

Here's Lowry singing—and boozing—with the claret jug:

Here he is sharing golf's oldest prize—and more booze—with others:

And here's Lowry waking up in bed with. . . you guessed it, the claret jug:

Rise and shine, big guy. You've got a lot more celebrating to do.

