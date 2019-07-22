Trending
To the victor...

British Open 2019: Shane Lowry's claret jug celebration got off to a great start

By
16 hours ago

At the close of one of Shane Lowry's countless interviews on Sunday evening after winning the 148th Open Championship, he was asked how big the party is going to be tonight? "Oh—it's going to be all week," Lowry responded with a wide grin. "All week."

From the looks of it, things are off to a great start.

Here's Lowry piling in the car with his latest trophy—and his wife, Wendy—and driving home to Ireland from Royal Portrush to celebrate:

Here's Lowry singing—and boozing—with the claret jug:

Here he is sharing golf's oldest prize—and more booze—with others:

And here's Lowry waking up in bed with. . . you guessed it, the claret jug:

Rise and shine, big guy. You've got a lot more celebrating to do.

