Trending
WAGs

British Open 2019: The surprising place where Shane Lowry married his wife

By
4 hours ago

Shane Lowry is about to become the most popular man in all of Ireland at the 148th British Open. But there wasn't a big celebration in his native country when he got married three years ago. Instead, Lowry got married in. . . the Big Apple?

RELATED: Yep, Lee Westwood's caddie is also his girlfriend

Thats right. And he shared a wedding photo in front of a subway entrance to prove it.

How romantic!

Apparently, Lowry and nurse Wendy Honner tied the knot in NYC in part because the couple had enjoyed themselves on a previous trip there. But there was another reason.

"The guest list [was spiraling] and I get stressed very easily, so we decided the big white wedding at home was not what we wanted," Lowry told the Irish Independent. Considering the reception he's been receiving all week at Royal Portrush, we're not surprised. That would have been one long guest list.

The destination wedding also took place just days after the Masters so Lowry was already in the US. How practical!

Oh, and it came just a couple days after Lowry made a hole-in-one at Augusta National. Talk about the week of Lowry's life. Well, until this week. . .

RELATED: The bad reality TV show Shane Lowry has been watching all week

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Best Walk In Golf

British Open 2019: Watch Shane Lowry's epic walk up the 18th fairway at Royal Portrush

33 minutes ago
Meltdowns

British Open 2019: Henrik Stenson hits brutal shank, immediately snaps club over his knee

2 hours ago
WAGs

British Open 2019: The surprising place where Shane Lowry married his wife

4 hours ago
Guilty Pleasures

British Open 2019: If Shane Lowry goes on to win, he may have an awful-looking reality TV show...

5 hours ago
Speed Round

British Open 2019: The story of Day 3 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

a day ago
WAGs

British Open 2019: Yep, Lee Westwood's girlfriend is also his caddie

July 20, 2019
Day 2 Recap

British Open 2019: The story of Day 2 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

July 19, 2019
Random Daggers

PGA Tour caddie calls out newspaper for spelling his boss' name wrong—even though he's leading...

July 19, 2019
It's a dog-owner thing

British Open 2019: Besides contending at Portrush, J.B. Holmes has been FaceTiming his dog his...

July 19, 2019
Where's The Love?

British Open 2019: These fans jumped ship on Rory quicker than Rory ejected from the Open...

July 19, 2019
Phenoms

British Open 2019: Early leader J.B. Holmes played on his high school golf team for TEN years

July 19, 2019
Fashion Police

British Open 2019: British Open contender gets absolutely grilled. . . about his pants

July 19, 2019
Hammer Time

Brett Gardner unleashes all his rage on the top of the Yankee dugout following bad call from...

July 18, 2019
Day 1 Recap

British Open 2019: The story of Day 1 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

July 18, 2019
Swing Your Sword

This is it, this is the most Mike Leach quote in the history of Mike Leach quotes

July 18, 2019
Bloopers

British Open 2019: Try not to laugh at this tour pro falling on his butt in a bunker

July 18, 2019
How To

British Open 2019: A step-by-step guide to watching first-round coverage of the Open in the...

July 17, 2019
Play it as it lies

British Open 2019: Apparently, this storm shelter is very much in play at Royal Portrush

July 17, 2019
Related
The LoopBritish Open 2019: Watch Shane Lowry's epic walk up…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019 live blog: Shane Lowry captures f…
Golf News & ToursShane Lowry's winner's bag at the Britsh Open - Gol…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection