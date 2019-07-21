British Open 2019: The surprising place where Shane Lowry married his wife

Shane Lowry is about to become the most popular man in all of Ireland at the 148th British Open . But there wasn't a big celebration in his native country when he got married three years ago. Instead, Lowry got married in. . . the Big Apple?

Thats right. And he shared a wedding photo in front of a subway entrance to prove it.

How romantic!

Apparently, Lowry and nurse Wendy Honner tied the knot in NYC in part because the couple had enjoyed themselves on a previous trip there. But there was another reason.

"The guest list [was spiraling] and I get stressed very easily, so we decided the big white wedding at home was not what we wanted," Lowry told the Irish Independent . Considering the reception he's been receiving all week at Royal Portrush, we're not surprised. That would have been one long guest list.

The destination wedding also took place just days after the Masters so Lowry was already in the US. How practical!

Oh, and it came just a couple days after Lowry made a hole-in-one at Augusta National. Talk about the week of Lowry's life. Well, until this week. . .

