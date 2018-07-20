2018 British Open Leader Board

We're through two rounds at Carnoustie, and the leader board has shaped up quite nicely heading into the weekend. Marquee names like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are all firmly in the mix, and Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are still lurking at even par.

They're all chasing an interesting group of leaders though, including two-time major winner Zach Johnson, who has carded rounds of 69 and 67 to get to six under through 36 holes. He's joined by Kevin Kisner, who has rode a hot putter to rounds of 66 and 70 in what's been his best career Open Championship start.

Live Updates From Carnoustie | Viewer's Guide: Television Schedule & Live-Streaming Guide | British Open FAQs | Top 13 Picks To Win The British Open At Carnoustie | 11 Sneaky British Open Picks | Course Tour: Carnoustie Golf Links | Complete Coverage Of The 2018 British Open

