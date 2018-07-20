Live Scores3 hours ago

2018 British Open Leader Board

We're through two rounds at Carnoustie, and the leader board has shaped up quite nicely heading into the weekend. Marquee names like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are all firmly in the mix, and Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are still lurking at even par.

They're all chasing an interesting group of leaders though, including two-time major winner Zach Johnson, who has carded rounds of 69 and 67 to get to six under through 36 holes. He's joined by Kevin Kisner, who has rode a hot putter to rounds of 66 and 70 in what's been his best career Open Championship start.

Live Updates From Carnoustie | Viewer's Guide: Television Schedule & Live-Streaming Guide | British Open FAQs | Top 13 Picks To Win The British Open At Carnoustie | 11 Sneaky British Open Picks | Course Tour: Carnoustie Golf Links | Complete Coverage Of The 2018 British Open

Live Updates From Carnoustie | Viewer's Guide: Television Schedule & Live-Streaming Guide | British Open FAQs | Top 13 Picks To Win The British Open At Carnoustie | 11 Sneaky British Open Picks | Course Tour: Carnoustie Golf Links | Complete Coverage Of The 2018 British Open

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Related
Golf News & ToursThe Masters Leader Board 2017 - Golf Digest
Home2017 PGA Championship Leader Board - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursThe 2016 Open at Royal Troon: Best Duel Ever! - Gol…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection