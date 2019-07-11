Aerial Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
One of the world's best links courses returns to the Open rota, with Royal Portrush hosting golf's oldest major championship for the first time since 1951. Portrush, ranked No. 7 in Golf Digest's latest World 100 ranking, has a great lineage—its original design was done by Old Tom Morris, then it was reworked by H.S. Colt in the 1930s, with a new routing created. More recently, architect Martin Ebert added two new holes (the sixth and seventh) using land from Portrush's neighboring Valley course to replace its previously weaker 17th and 18th holes.

"The course's greatest strength is its setting," Ebert told Golf Digest's Mike Stachura. "The dramatic elevation changes lead to exhilarating shots."

Other than those changes, the remaining 16 holes are largely the same played over the 1951 Open. Sixty-eight years later, an even stronger links will host just the second Open Championship not on Scottish or English soil.

Here's a look at every hole at Royal Portrush:

No. 1, par-4 421 yards:

Aerial Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

No. 2, par-5 574 yards:

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon/R&A

A view from the fairway at Royal Portrush's second hole.

Aerial Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
(Photo by David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

An aerial layout of Royal Portrush's par-5 second hole.

No. 3, par-3 177 yards:

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
(Photo by David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

The third green, with the 15th hole 'Skerries' behind in the distance.

No. 4, par-4 482 yards:

Aerial Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

An aerial view from behind the fourth green.

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
(Photo by David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

The approach to the fourth green.

No. 5, par-4 374 yards:

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The tee at the beautiful par-4 fifth.

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The approach at No. 5.

Aerial Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

An aerial behind the fifth green, looking down the sixth fairway.

No. 6, par-3 194 yards:

Aerial Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon

Looking from behind the green at the par-3 sixth hole.

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon/R&A

An up-close look at the sixth green, one of many impressive H.S. Colt greensites.

No. 7, par-5 592 yards:

Aerial Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Stretching along seaside real estate, the new par-5 seventh—built using land from the Valley course's fifth and sixth holes—is a stunner.

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
(Photo by David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Looking up the fairway to the green at No. 7.

No. 8, par-4 434 yards:

Aerial Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon

The new par-4 eighth hole—also rebuilt by the Mackenzie and Ebert team—runs parallel to the coastline.

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon

A closer look at the approach into the eighth hole.

No. 9, par-4 432 yards:

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon/R&A

The ninth green, captured with a rainbow in the background.

Inward nine:

No. 10: par-4 447 yards:

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon/R&A

The undulating green complex at the 10th hole.

No. 11, par-4 474 yards:

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon/R&A

The sun rises at the par-4 11th hole on the Dunluce Links.

No. 12, par-5 532 yards:

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon/R&A

A view from the tee at the par-5 12th hole.

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon/R&A

A view of the approach, and the menacing bunkers guarding the way, at the 12th hole.

No. 13, par-3 194 yards:

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon/R&A

The tee shot at the 13th.

No. 14, par-4 473 yards:

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon/R&A

A close-up look at the 14th green.

No. 15, par-4 426 yards:

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon

A view from the tee at the 15th hole.

Aerial Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon

An aerial view of No. 15.

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon/R&A

The 15th green.

No. 16, par-3 236 yards:

Aerial Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon

An aerial behind the famous 16th green at Royal Portrush.

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon/R&A

A view from the par-3 16th hole.

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon

The undulating green at the 236-yard par 3.

No. 17, par-4 408 yards:

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon/R&A

The approach to the par-4 17th hole.

No. 18, par-4 474 yards:

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon

Royal Portrush's home hole.

General Views of Royal Portrush Golf Club
David Cannon

The run-up to the finisher.

