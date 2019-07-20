Trending
WAGs

British Open 2019: Yep, Lee Westwood's girlfriend is also his caddie

By
40 minutes ago
148th Open Championship - Day Two
Ramsey CardyLee Westwood with caddie and girlfriend Helen Storey after the 2nd round of the 148th Open Championship.

Lee Westwood has a chance to become the oldest winner of the game's oldest major in the modern era (Old Tom Morris was a couple weeks older when he won in 1867) this week at Royal Portrush. But he could also make a bit of history as the first golfer to claim the claret jug with a girlfriend as his caddie.

RELATED: Meet the WAGs of the PGA Tour

Helen Storey has become a big story during the 148th Open Championship with Westwood's surprising surge toward the top of the leader board. And this wouldn't be the first time she helped guide Westwood to a win. Last November, Storey—a consultant, according to The Sun—was on the bag when Westwood broke a four-year winless drought with his victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

"Having Helen here makes it all the more special," an emotional Westwood said at the time.

Loading

View on Instagram

The two could end an even longer drought this week and are certainly enjoying their time in Northern Ireland. They've been seen smiling throughout—even when Westwood was forced to take a penalty for an unplayable on Saturday—and the Portrush crowd has cheered their post-round kisses.

“Obviously I get on well with Helen,” Westwood told reporters after Friday's round. “She doesn’t know too much about golf but she knows a lot about the way my mind works. So she keeps me in a good frame of mind and focusing on the right things at the right time. There’s more to the caddying than carrying and getting the wind direction.”

And their discussions about non-golf topics keep the 46-year-old loose on the course.

RELATED: The Open contender who played on his high school team for TEN years

“You’d be surprised the sort of things we talk about out there," Westwood added of Storey, who has pretty much been his full-time caddie since he split with longtime looper Billy Foster last year. "The favorite one was from Denmark the first week she caddied for me, and I took out a divot because it was big and soft and she’s walking back with the divot like this, and I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ She said, ‘I hope there’s not a worm in this.'”

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Of course, significant others serving as caddies for top tour pros is nothing new. In fact, Steve Stricker has won two senior majors this year with his wife, Nicki, on the bag.

But a regular major? For a guy who has never won one before? You might just see a few more WAGs carrying golf bags next week.

RELATED: Brooks Koepka's girlfriend turns heads at the ESPYS

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
WAGs

British Open 2019: Yep, Lee Westwood's girlfriend is also his caddie

40 minutes ago
Day 2 Recap

British Open 2019: The story of Day 2 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

a day ago
Random Daggers

PGA Tour caddie calls out newspaper for spelling his boss' name wrong—even though he's leading...

July 19, 2019
It's a dog-owner thing

British Open 2019: Besides contending at Portrush, J.B. Holmes has been FaceTiming his dog his...

July 19, 2019
Where's The Love?

British Open 2019: These fans jumped ship on Rory quicker than Rory ejected from the Open...

July 19, 2019
Phenoms

British Open 2019: Early leader J.B. Holmes played on his high school golf team for TEN years

July 19, 2019
Fashion Police

British Open 2019: British Open contender gets absolutely grilled. . . about his pants

July 19, 2019
Hammer Time

Brett Gardner unleashes all his rage on the top of the Yankee dugout following bad call from...

July 18, 2019
Day 1 Recap

British Open 2019: The story of Day 1 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

July 18, 2019
Swing Your Sword

This is it, this is the most Mike Leach quote in the history of Mike Leach quotes

July 18, 2019
Bloopers

British Open 2019: Try not to laugh at this tour pro falling on his butt in a bunker

July 18, 2019
How To

British Open 2019: A step-by-step guide to watching first-round coverage of the Open in the...

July 17, 2019
Play it as it lies

British Open 2019: Apparently, this storm shelter is very much in play at Royal Portrush

July 17, 2019
Big Baller Bust

This Big Baller Brand's going-out-of-business sale is the saddest, greatest thing you'll ever...

July 17, 2019
First Blood

British Open 2019: Jon Rahm was not amused by Twitter ridiculing his Wimbledon outfit

July 17, 2019
Peak Philly

Philadelphia reporter asks two young kids in Phillies gear if the Phillies are going to win....

July 17, 2019
Viral Videos

Watch a British Open rookie make an eagle by THROWING his golf ball in the hole

July 17, 2019
Memory Lane

British Open 2019: Why does Rory McIlroy have a washing machine logo on his shirt? The answer...

July 16, 2019
Related
The LoopBritish Open 2019: Yep, Lee Westwood's girlfriend i…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: J.B. Holmes is getting lambasted…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: Following failed test, Xander Sc…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection