J.B. Holmes remained at the top of the British Open leader board on Day 2 at Royal Portrush, but (some) viewers learned of a remarkable accomplishment from his past after the second round: Holmes played on his high school's varsity team for 10 years. Yes, that's TEN years. As in a decade .

And no, it's not because Holmes kept getting held back. The precocious player earned his spot on the team when he was in third grade.

RELATED: British Open contender gets grilled. . . about his pants

"It was different, that’s for sure," Holmes told NBC/Golf Channel's Jimmy Roberts after shooting 68 on Friday. "I lettered for 10 years. I don’t know if that’s a record."

Holmes has told the story in the past about his dad calling the head coach at Taylor County High School in Campbellsville, Ky., and asking for a tryout. The youngster was told he needed to shoot around 50 for nine holes in front of the coach and he did it.

"I learned not to be scared of anybody," Holmes said of playing against older competition.

Nearly two decades later, Holmes is a five-time PGA Tour winner, but he's still searching for his first major championship. However, it sure sounds like he won't be intimidated this weekend. His time as a boy among men solved that.

RELATED: 11 British Open terms you need to know

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP