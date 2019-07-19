British Open 2019: British Open contender gets absolutely grilled. . . about his pants

American golf fans watching the 2019 British Open on Friday morning probably saw more of Erik van Rooyen than ever before. But while the South African shot 68 to climb into contention at Royal Portrush, all most people watching could think about were his pants. His really short pants.

As you can see, golf writers covering the tournament noticed as well. After his round, van Rooyen was asked seven questions by the media. Five of them involved his trousers. Here's the transcript of this fashion grilling:

Nice job by that one guy buttering up Erik by saying he likes them. That's Journalism 101.

Anyway, good for you, Erik. And if you like standing out a bit, mission accomplished.

