British Open 2019: The story of Day 4 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

By
20 hours ago

There wasn't much drama on Sunday at Royal Portrush, but there was still plenty to talk about following the conclusion of the 148th Open Championship. And to get you caught up quickly, here's the story of the final round in 9 (or so) sentences.

1.) Shane Lowry won his first major . . . and it wasn't even close.

148th Open Championship - Day Four
Ross Kinnaird/R&A

Guinness will flow from the claret jug after Lowry's six-shot romp at Royal Portrush.

2.) Brooks Koepka finishes T-4 and is officially in a major championship slump.

148th Open Championship - Day Four
Brendan Moran

Kidding! Although, the result stops his streak of finishing in the top two in four consecutive majors and might be enough to keep him from wearing Sunday yellow again. His consolation prize is that he joins Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth as the only players to finish in the top five of all four majors in a single year.

3.) Rickie Fowler continued doing Rickie Fowler things.

148th Open Championship - Day Four
Andrew Redington

And by that, we mean play really well in a major (T-6) while never having a serious chance of winning.

4.) Tony Finau is kinda the new Rickie Fowler.

GOLF-OPEN-BRITAIN
ANDY BUCHANAN

A year younger than Rickie, Tony picked up his fifth top 10 in the past eight majors. His solo third is his best effort to date.

5.) J.B. Holmes had a brutal day out there.

148th Open Championship - Day Four
Andrew Redington

The Kentuckian shot 87(!) to fall from solo third to a tie for 67th. Ouch.

6.) Brooks Koepka had a brutal time watching brutally slow J.B. Holmes have a brutal day out there.

And how about this reaction to Holmes plumb-bobbing a tap-in:

If J.B. gets on the U.S. Presidents Cup team, we'd advise captain Tiger Woods to refrain from pairing them up.

RELATED: The eerie stats that pointed to a Shane Lowry win

7.) Tommy Fleetwood never made a run.

The Open Championship 2019 - Day Four - Royal Portrush Golf Club
Richard Sellers - PA Images

The Englishman had the best chance of catching Lowry, but shot 74 for his second runner-up finish at a major.

8.) Henrik Stenson is still murdering clubs.

A rough day for the Swede was highlighted by that well-executed shank and club snap. That's why you don't skip leg day, folks.

9.) Shane Lowry is your CHAMPION GOLFER OF THE YEAR.

And what a scene it was:

Congrats to Shane. There's going to be one heckuva party in Northern Ireland on Sunday night.

RELATED: 11 British Open terms you need to know

