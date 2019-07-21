Statsan hour ago

British Open 2019: These two totally eerie stats prove Shane Lowry's win was destined to happen

By
David Davies - PA Images

Get ready to kick yourselves for not picking/betting on Shane Lowry this week at the 148th Open Championship. And it has nothing to do with the Irishman having incredible crowd support at Royal Portrush. Do you believe in destiny?

If not, you might after seeing these two eerie stats that pointed to Lowry's runaway victory in Northern Ireland. The worst part? Twitter's Official World Golf Ranking guru @Nosferatu uncovered them before the tournament started. So. . . yeah. . . this information should have come in handy.

Not sure how @Nosferatu dug that up, but wow. And again, sigh.

Clearly, Lowry's win was destined to happen. Or, more aptly considering the lunar landing reference, it was written in the stars.

RELATED: The surprising place where Shane Lowry got married

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019 live blog: Shane Lowry captures f…
Golf News & ToursShane Lowry's winner's bag at the Britsh Open - Gol…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: These two totally eerie stats pr…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection