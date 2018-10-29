San Francisco Giants fans ruthlessly trolled the Dodgers' 2018 World Series loss

The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers really, reallllyyyy don't like each other. Next to Sox-Yankees , it's the most bitter baseball rivalry on the planet, separated by two World Series championships and six hours of gorgeous Cali coastline. One franchise's failure will always be the other's gain, and on Sunday night, the Dodgers failed...big time. Following their second straight World Series loss on home turf, Dodgers fans slumped back to their social feeds hoping to find comfort and camaraderie, but were instead greeted by a gloating horde of orange-and-black maniacs armed to the teeth with sick burns and someone else's memes. The Giants finished 16 games under .500 and missed the playoffs again this year, but for a few glorious, vengeful hours, they were World Series champions...

Hell, even the God got in on the act:

So yeah, RIP Dodgers fans. But don't worry, there's always next year...