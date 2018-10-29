Trending
Sour Grapes

San Francisco Giants fans ruthlessly trolled the Dodgers' 2018 World Series loss

By
5 hours ago
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
Jayne Kamin-OnceaLOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: George Lombard #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets in-between Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Brandon Belt #9 of the San Francisco Giants and Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants after words were exchanged after the final out of the seventh inning of the game at Dodger Stadium on September 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers really, reallllyyyy don't like each other. Next to Sox-Yankees, it's the most bitter baseball rivalry on the planet, separated by two World Series championships and six hours of gorgeous Cali coastline. One franchise's failure will always be the other's gain, and on Sunday night, the Dodgers failed...big time. Following their second straight World Series loss on home turf, Dodgers fans slumped back to their social feeds hoping to find comfort and camaraderie, but were instead greeted by a gloating horde of orange-and-black maniacs armed to the teeth with sick burns and someone else's memes. The Giants finished 16 games under .500 and missed the playoffs again this year, but for a few glorious, vengeful hours, they were World Series champions...

RELATED: Manny Machado's dirty play in Game 4 of the NLCS is hardly anything new for him

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Hell, even the God got in on the act:

Loading

View on Instagram

So yeah, RIP Dodgers fans. But don't worry, there's always next year...

Loading

View on Instagram

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Haunted Cleveland

Pregnant Cleveland Browns fan and true Ohioan dresses up as Bob Wylie for Halloween

an hour ago
Sour Grapes

San Francisco Giants fans ruthlessly trolled the Dodgers' 2018 World Series loss

5 hours ago
Daggers

Todd Gurley one-ups Andy Reid and the rest of the weekend's sickening bad beats

5 hours ago
Payouts Gallore

High-roller gambler wins $300,000 on huge parlay, could've won WAY more if it wasn't for a...

6 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The Milwaukee Bucks are your NBA League Pass team of the season

7 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Is Jameis Winston done in Tampa Bay? Many people are yes

8 hours ago
Goats On Goats

Michael Jordan's Brady vs. Rodgers Sunday Night Football preview just won all the Oscars

18 hours ago
Bad Beats

The finish to the Rams, Packers game caused gamblers and fantasy-football owners to absolutely...

19 hours ago
Blown Calls

Watch the all-time screw job pass interference call against Missouri that cost them the game

October 28, 2018
Fire Beats

The Warriors dancing to a remix of Fergie's terrible National Anthem sums up their game the...

October 27, 2018
Sorcery

Sidney Crosby is unfairly good at putting the puck in the net, part 414

October 26, 2018
THE MATCH

Phil Mickelson hints of HEFTY side bets against Tiger Woods, predicts hole he'll win on during...

October 26, 2018
All The Intangibles

West Virginia QB Will Grier should be the No. 1 overall pick based off this white board...

October 26, 2018
Campaign coincidences

People are confusing Bill Bilcheck for Bill Belichick in a New England election

October 25, 2018
Kobe Being Kobe

If this crazy story is true, Kobe Bryant showed absolutely no mercy — even to sharks

October 25, 2018
Glued To The Couch

Strap in folks, there are over 350 live football games on your television for the next 27 days

October 25, 2018
Oscars Season

Liam Neeson plays homicidal snowplow driver in new, 100% real Liam Neeson revenge thriller

October 25, 2018
Out Of This World

National Champions UCF launch space-themed alternate uniforms into CFB stratosphere

October 25, 2018
Related
The LoopRed Sox fan wakes up from surgery, immediately star…
The LoopThe dress code on the Red Sox's current road trip i…
The LoopThe Astros' World Series banner reveal was a coloss…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection