Red Sox fan wakes up from surgery, immediately starts smack-talking the Yankees

Sox-Yankees is done, dusted, finished. This is great news for people like me, who see the Red Sox and Yankees as the different sides of the same privileged sports coin, but more importantly this man—a die-hard Red Sox fan who woke up from surgery this week to find out that his beloved team had ended their hated rivals' season on their turf. His instinct wasn't to celebrate, however. No, no. Per the proud Fenway tradition, it was instead to talk some shit, which, grogginess aside, he did with aplomb. Take it away, chief.

If you're a Yankee hater, you're probably rolling on this video like a dog on a dead fish. "The Yankees are everything that's wrong with sports," he says. "It's important to me that the Yankees' season ended in a horrible way," he elaborates. He thanks God, because obviously God couldn't be a Yankees fan...could he? They tell you to prepare for brutal honesty from people who have just woken up from anesthesia, but something tells us this guy would be saying this stuff anyway. That's just the Boston way...

Well, except in the Bronx bleachers. That seems like a great way to end up in the hospital again, covered in beer, asking whether or not the Sox beat the Astros.

