Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones to face off in pre-Super Bowl cornhole battle called the "SuperHole"

Ladies and gentleman, this is not a drill. This weekend—Super Bowl weekend, in case you forgot—New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and New York Giants signal caller Daniel Jones will take their talents to South Beach for a no-holds-barred fight to the cornhole death. It's called the 2020 ACL SuperHole and it is a very, very real thing.

We apologize for the resolution of that photo, but that's exactly how it appears on iplayacl.com , the worldwide home of the American Cornhole League. Seriously, this just keeps getting better.

But wait! We're not done! The boys have also begun the online trash talk ahead of their matchup and, well, it's, um, something. Shoot this right into our veins, doc.

OK, so maybe leave the verbal sparring to cornerbacks next time, but still, good to the see Samchise and Eli Jr. getting into the spirit of Super Bowl weekend despite the fact they get anywhere near the Big Game via traditional means this Millennium.

If you want to stare into the inky black void of the SuperHole this weekend, you're in luck, as ESPN The Ocho ESPN2 will air the all-Meadowlands match-up as part of a 1-hour special on Super Bowl Sunday. The first broadcast will air from 5-6pm, with a replay scheduled for 11:30pm, in case you just need to watch it again.

“Being from Charlotte cornhole was always around – to watch it evolve from a backyard game to a full-fledged sport with American Cornhole League leading the way has been exciting,” said Jones, while signing the back of his check. “Plus, the opportunity to take Sam on heads up was something I couldn’t pass on. Hopefully sometime soon we’ll be doing it on the gridiron in the big game!”

“While I wish I was going to be on the field this weekend, this is a nice consolation prize – and another opportunity to take home a win for Gang Green against a cross-town rival,” added the Gangrene ghost boy . “Daniel’s a great competitor, but I’ve been practicing and feel good about my odds!”

You heard it here first, folks: Sam Darnold has actually been practicing for this. That's more than Le'Veon Bell could say all season. If that doesn't get you fired up for the most important pre-Super Bowl competition since the Puppy Bowl, perhaps this will: