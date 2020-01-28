Trending
The Game Within the Game

Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones to face off in pre-Super Bowl cornhole battle called the "SuperHole"

By
2 hours ago
New York Giants v New York Jets
Jim McIsaac

Ladies and gentleman, this is not a drill. This weekend—Super Bowl weekend, in case you forgot—New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and New York Giants signal caller Daniel Jones will take their talents to South Beach for a no-holds-barred fight to the cornhole death. It's called the 2020 ACL SuperHole and it is a very, very real thing.

We apologize for the resolution of that photo, but that's exactly how it appears on iplayacl.com, the worldwide home of the American Cornhole League. Seriously, this just keeps getting better.

But wait! We're not done! The boys have also begun the online trash talk ahead of their matchup and, well, it's, um, something. Shoot this right into our veins, doc.

OK, so maybe leave the verbal sparring to cornerbacks next time, but still, good to the see Samchise and Eli Jr. getting into the spirit of Super Bowl weekend despite the fact they get anywhere near the Big Game via traditional means this Millennium.

If you want to stare into the inky black void of the SuperHole this weekend, you're in luck, as ESPN The Ocho ESPN2 will air the all-Meadowlands match-up as part of a 1-hour special on Super Bowl Sunday. The first broadcast will air from 5-6pm, with a replay scheduled for 11:30pm, in case you just need to watch it again.

RELATED: This depressing SNY segment says everything you need to know about the New York Jets

“Being from Charlotte cornhole was always around – to watch it evolve from a backyard game to a full-fledged sport with American Cornhole League leading the way has been exciting,” said Jones, while signing the back of his check. “Plus, the opportunity to take Sam on heads up was something I couldn’t pass on. Hopefully sometime soon we’ll be doing it on the gridiron in the big game!”

“While I wish I was going to be on the field this weekend, this is a nice consolation prize – and another opportunity to take home a win for Gang Green against a cross-town rival,” added the Gangrene ghost boy. “Daniel’s a great competitor, but I’ve been practicing and feel good about my odds!”

You heard it here first, folks: Sam Darnold has actually been practicing for this. That's more than Le'Veon Bell could say all season. If that doesn't get you fired up for the most important pre-Super Bowl competition since the Puppy Bowl, perhaps this will:

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Mamba Mentality

If you only read one more Kobe Bryant story, make it this one

3 minutes ago
The Ultra Life

World No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka proves he's also the World No. 1 company man

an hour ago
The Game Within the Game

Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones to face off in pre-Super Bowl cornhole battle called the

2 hours ago
High Basketball IQ

De'Aaron Fox makes play of the year, decade and possibly the century in epic Kings win

4 hours ago
Are You Ready For Some Football?

Super Bowl 2020: Ranking the 10 biggest jackasses at your Super Bowl party

21 hours ago
Kobe Bryant 1978-2020

Like Arnie and Tiger, Kobe Bryant transcended his sport

January 27, 2020
Mamba Forever

Jack Nicholson asking a 19-year-old Kobe Bryant for his autograph is the only Kobe video you...

January 27, 2020
Monday Superlatives

The Dodgers shouldn't get the 2017 World Series—the Yankees should

January 27, 2020
When It Rains It Pours

New Jersey Devil takes spill and misses wide open net, is having worst year in mascot history

January 26, 2020
I Can't Even

Butler introducing its adorable new mascot Simba-style is why college sports remain the best

January 25, 2020
Phenoms

Zion Williamson swatted some dude's shot to the moon

January 25, 2020
Luck of the Draw

Viktor Hovland and Beef draw random clubs out of hat, play Dubai Desert Classic's 18th hole,...

January 24, 2020
So Long, Old Friend

This supercut of of Eli Manning's best off-field moments will hit you right in the emotional

January 24, 2020
Bark Beats

You have to be a real sick puppy to bet on these Puppy Bowl XVI props

January 23, 2020
Tour Life

Apparently Henrik Stenson worked on a different kind of driving this off-season

January 23, 2020
Nothing To See Here

There is absolutely nothing suspicious about this Matt Patricia-Bill Belichick-Josh McDaniels...

January 23, 2020
Picture Me Rollin'

This perfect World Indoor Bowls shot is the most electrifying non-darts sports highlight in...

January 23, 2020
Legends

How Brent Musburger routinely turns one Super Bowl prop bet into an actual LOCK

January 23, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursBrooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson downplay importance o…
The LoopWorld No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka proves he's also t…
The LoopSam Darnold and Daniel Jones to face off in pre-Sup…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved