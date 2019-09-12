Watch Adam Gase announce that Sam Darnold has mono in most unintentionally hilarious way possible

With a 16-0 lead late in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium last Sunday, Adam Gase had to be feeling real good about his New York Jets head coaching debut. How quickly things can change in the NFL.

Not only did the Jets lose that game in excruciating fashion, but they've now apparently lost their starting quarterback indefinitely due to a case of ... mono. That's right, Sam Darnold has the kissing disease, which will cause him to miss this week's Monday night matchup with the Cleveland Browns and possibly even next week's game against the New England Patriots in Foxboro. Only the Jets!

Gase, who is now staring at a potential 0-3 start after seemingly having his first win in N.Y. in the bag, had to announce this crushing news to the media on Thursday, and it made for one of the more unintentionally hilarious clips I've ever seen:

We wish Sam a speedy recovery, but we couldn't help but laugh at Gase finally revealing his eyes and saying "so, that would be that." This man has been in New York for a cup of coffee and it already looks like it's wearing him down. If you watch the beginning closely, it actually looks like he's just finding out this news himself, at least the way he reads it off the paper. Obviously, that's not the case, but it'd be a lot funnier if it was. Best part has to be that long inhale, one that screamed "dear god what have I gotten myself into":

Feel for ya, Adam. The Jets job is not for the faint of heart. New York football, catch the fever !

RELATED: The time Adam Gase named two starting running backs "just to be an asshole"