Listen to Randall Cobb bury the Giants secondary six feet under after scoring his first TD of the year

New York Giants fans were well aware they were in for a long season even before getting torched by the division rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The final score of 35-17, which probably could have been much worse, only further drove the point home. Now the question is, just how bad is it going to get? 6-10 bad? 4-12 bad? 2-14 bad??? Judging by this quote from Dallas wideout Randall Cobb, it's going to get WAY worse.

Cobb, who the Cowboys signed to a one-year, $5 million deal this off-season, looked like his old self on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, catching four balls for 69 yards and a touchdown. The TD, which came mid-way through the third quarter, was just Cobb's third since 2017, and it was perhaps the easiest of the bunch. There was not a blue jersey within 10 yards of Cobb, who literally waltzed in for a 25-yard score. Afterwards, Cobb went to the sideline and buried Big Blue's secondary six feet under with one brutally honest quote:

"They're all lost in the back there," says Cobb referring to the Giants DBs, though it could also be true about the entire organization right now, which is what hurts the most if you're a Giants fan watching that (me, it me). Other than Saquon Barkley, everybody is freaking lost. But no unit on the team was more lost then the secondary, which made Dak Prescott look like Troy Aikman. Prescott finished with 405 yards and four TDs, and probably could have went for 5 hundy and 6 tuds if he wanted. Making it much harder on the secondary was the fact that Dak wasn't so much as breathed on by the Giants pass rush, which was basically non-existent.

If the Giants are going to get anything going, it has to start this week at home against Buffalo. Then they go on the road to play Tampa and come back home to play the Redskins, two more winnable games. After that it gets ugly, as they'll take on the Vikings and Patriots. Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins might combine to throw for 1,000 yards in those two games. Like I said, it's gonna be a looooong year.

