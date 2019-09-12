    Trending
    Ouch

    Listen to Randall Cobb bury the Giants secondary six feet under after scoring his first TD of the year

    By
    2 hours ago

    New York Giants fans were well aware they were in for a long season even before getting torched by the division rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The final score of 35-17, which probably could have been much worse, only further drove the point home. Now the question is, just how bad is it going to get? 6-10 bad? 4-12 bad? 2-14 bad??? Judging by this quote from Dallas wideout Randall Cobb, it's going to get WAY worse.

    RELATED: NFL ball boy gets TRUCKED by Michael Thomas

    Cobb, who the Cowboys signed to a one-year, $5 million deal this off-season, looked like his old self on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, catching four balls for 69 yards and a touchdown. The TD, which came mid-way through the third quarter, was just Cobb's third since 2017, and it was perhaps the easiest of the bunch. There was not a blue jersey within 10 yards of Cobb, who literally waltzed in for a 25-yard score. Afterwards, Cobb went to the sideline and buried Big Blue's secondary six feet under with one brutally honest quote:

    "They're all lost in the back there," says Cobb referring to the Giants DBs, though it could also be true about the entire organization right now, which is what hurts the most if you're a Giants fan watching that (me, it me). Other than Saquon Barkley, everybody is freaking lost. But no unit on the team was more lost then the secondary, which made Dak Prescott look like Troy Aikman. Prescott finished with 405 yards and four TDs, and probably could have went for 5 hundy and 6 tuds if he wanted. Making it much harder on the secondary was the fact that Dak wasn't so much as breathed on by the Giants pass rush, which was basically non-existent.

    If the Giants are going to get anything going, it has to start this week at home against Buffalo. Then they go on the road to play Tampa and come back home to play the Redskins, two more winnable games. After that it gets ugly, as they'll take on the Vikings and Patriots. Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins might combine to throw for 1,000 yards in those two games. Like I said, it's gonna be a looooong year.

    RELATED: Eli Manning fans won't want to see this mind-bogglingly bad gambling stat

    MORE FROM THE LOOP
    Fails

    It seems the Cleveland Browns banned the wrong fan for throwing beer, because, well, Cleveland...

    29 minutes ago
    "That Would Be That"

    Watch Adam Gase announce that Sam Darnold has mono in most unintentionally hilarious way...

    an hour ago
    Ouch

    Listen to Randall Cobb bury the Giants secondary six feet under after scoring his first TD of...

    2 hours ago
    Misreads

    Dwight Howard bought a purple Rolls-Royce in tribute to Thanos, the MCU's genocidal space

    2 hours ago
    Prodigies

    12-year-old kid "beats the pros" at European Tour event, has clearly been watching Hideki too...

    2 hours ago
    Unintentional Trick Shots

    Watch the worst—and most amazing—shot ever hit on the Road Hole at St. Andrews

    4 hours ago
    Sports...Jeopardy!

    Let's play a game of 2019-'20 PGA Tour Jeopardy!

    20 hours ago
    Mamba Mentality

    Kobe Bryant puts middle schooler on blast for going to dance recital instead of game, is a...

    20 hours ago
    Viral Videos

    These clips of Gerald Green NOT dunking should be enough for him to win the NBA Dunk Contest

    a day ago
    Knee Slappers

    Where has former Montana Tech head football coach Bob Green been all our lives?

    a day ago
    Way Too Fast

    The new fastest man on earth is this Southern Miss punt returner

    September 11, 2019
    Can't Stop, Won't Stop

    Dodgers reporter refuses to wipe beer from his eyes during interview, is an absolute warrior

    September 11, 2019
    It's Outta Here

    482 feet—that's how far this towering Nolan Arenado moonshot flew last night

    September 11, 2019
    The Grind

    Brooks Koepka’s SportsCenter spots, Matt Kuchar’s latest controversy, and a Miss Universe’s...

    September 10, 2019
    Turnover Noun

    What should your college football team's "Turnover Chain" be?

    September 10, 2019
    Solheim Cup

    Solheim Cup 2019: Team Europe is amused, and slighted, that the Americans are heavily favored...

    September 10, 2019
    He Got...JACKED UP

    The only guy feeling worse than Texans fans this morning is the ball boy who got TRUCKED by...

    September 10, 2019
    Livin' La Vida Loca

    Here's Mark Richt enjoying retirement on a beach with a bucket of cheese balls

    September 9, 2019
    Related
    The LoopIt seems the Cleveland Browns banned the wrong fan …
    Home"Golf Digest X Dormie Workshop Headcovers Giveaway"…
    The LoopWatch Adam Gase announce that Sam Darnold has mono …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection