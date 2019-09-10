Trending
He Got...JACKED UP

The only guy feeling worse than Texans fans this morning is the ball boy who got TRUCKED by Michael Thomas

By
3 hours ago

If you're a Houston Texans fan, you must feel a little hungover this morning. Not from consuming alcohol, but from the emotional highs and lows of that Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints. Few things are as emotionally draining as watching your favorite NFL team go up by one point with under 50 seconds to play while knowing the other team will likely still get one more chance to win the game with a field goal. Then, when the other team does exactly that because of your head coach's ineptitude, you feel sick to your stomach. As a Giants fan, I'm quite experienced in this department.

But at least you didn't take on any actual physical punishment, so you got that going for ya. The same can't be said for this poor ball boy, who got BUNDLED by Saints receiver Michael Thomas on the Superdome's sideline on Monday night. Might be time for the MNF crew to bring back the "he got .... JACKED UP" segment just for this guy:

Another angle:

And the broadcast feed since we have the time:

I'd say you have to keep your head on a swivel if you're going to be a ball boy, but this dude was doing a pretty good job of that already. If you watch it closely a few more times, the hit could have been much worse. It's almost like he took a charge in the NBA, which looks quite painful in its own right. Maybe he should join that Browns fan in concussion protocol just to be safe.

RELATED: How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition — Did the Patriots break the Steelers?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Grind

Brooks Koepka’s SportsCenter spots, Matt Kuchar’s latest controversy, and a Miss Universe’s...

2 minutes ago
Turnover Noun

What should your college football team's "Turnover Chain" be?

an hour ago
Solheim Cup

Solheim Cup 2019: Team Europe is amused, and slighted, that the Americans are heavily favored...

an hour ago
He Got...JACKED UP

The only guy feeling worse than Texans fans this morning is the ball boy who got TRUCKED by...

3 hours ago
Livin' La Vida Loca

Here's Mark Richt enjoying retirement on a beach with a bucket of cheese balls

a day ago
Monday Superlatives

Team USA Basketball is the underdog story of the year

September 9, 2019
Hope Is What Hurts

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 2

September 9, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: We went with the obvious choice

September 9, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Patriots might have officially broken the Steelers

September 9, 2019
NFL Sunday

Browns fan kicks off new NFL season by falling off the roof of a car on live television, ends...

September 8, 2019
Wait, What?

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze plans to coach from a dental chair on Saturday (not a joke)

September 6, 2019
Highlights

This video montage of spectacular Tiger Woods recovery shots will brighten up your weekend

September 6, 2019
LFG

If you weren't already pumped for LSU-Texas, these hype videos should do the trick

September 6, 2019
Tour Life

Brooks Koepka solidifies his status as a star athlete by appearing in two ESPN SportsCenter...

September 6, 2019
Sibling Rivalry

Brian Moran's first MLB strikeout came against his little brother, making Thanksgiving pretty...

September 6, 2019
It Just Means More

Proposing to your girlfriend on the Paul Finebaum Show might be the most SEC thing ever

September 5, 2019
NFL Opening Night

This Cris Collinsworth prop bet is why gambling is the most fun thing ever

September 5, 2019
Part of this Complete Breakfast

Jägermeister Cold Brew is the new most important meal of the day

September 5, 2019
Related
The LoopWhat should your college football team's "Turnover …
The LoopSolheim Cup 2019: Team Europe is amused, and slight…
Golf News & ToursSolheim Cup 2019: Team USA, with its record number …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection