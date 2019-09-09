Trending
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Patriots might have officially broken the Steelers

By
36 minutes ago
Ben Roethlisberger
Maddie Meyer

Like most of America, I was excited for the NFL season to finally kick off on Sunday. Also like most of America, I wound up being disappointed when it was all over. My New York Giants got slaughtered, every bet I made lost in crushing fashion (looking at you, Jets), and the best game of the day was the one that ended in a 27-27 tie. Sick league!

RELATED: Browns fan kicks off new NFL season by falling off the roof of a car on live television

But at least we still had Sunday Night Football, and not just any SNF game, Patriots vs. Steelers, one of the NFL's best rivalries of the last 10 to 15 years. The last time the two teams met, the Steelers got a rare victory, and I dared to ask if the Patriots were in trouble at 9-5, having just lost two games in a row. However, if you go watch the tape, you'll know I also said that the Pats would probably end up winning out, including the Super Bowl, and laugh in our faces. Ding Ding!

Welp, they picked up right where they left off, and now every other fanbase in the NFL can't help but feel the same feeling: is this going to happen...again?? For that we have the Steelers to thank, as they were embarrassed on national television on Sunday night, losing 33-3 in Foxboro, and allowing tweets like this to happen:

Yikes. I called this a rivalry earlier, but it's hard to characterize it as a rivalry when one team never wins. Pittsburgh is the Michigan to New England's Ohio State, winning just one of the last seven matchups and only four of the last 16. Mike Tomlin was so disgusted with his team's performance that he called it exactly like it was afterward:

Not ready for prime time is an understatement. Check out the moment NBC's Al Michaels straight up laughed at them:

That same play produced this picture:

Did the Patriots break the Steelers? It's a question that must be asked, especially after signing former Steeler Antonio Brown to a one-year deal. Were he to magically stop acting like a child and go on to win a Super Bowl with the Pats, a team the Steeler fanbase probably hates more than the Baltimore Ravens, it might be too much for their blue collar hearts to handle.

It's only one game, but this one is more depressing than usual for Steeler fans. Let's see how Twitter handled it in the long-awaited return of "How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition":

Nothing like the overreactions a NFL Sunday brings. Also nothing like a Bill Belichick press conference, which produced some more gold Sunday night. We'll leave you with that below:

The NFL is so back.

RELATED: Bill Belichick cannot contain his excitement for the 2019 season

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Patriots might have officially broken the Steelers

36 minutes ago
NFL Sunday

Browns fan kicks off new NFL season by falling off the roof of a car on live television, ends...

21 hours ago
Wait, What?

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze plans to coach from a dental chair on Saturday (not a joke)

September 6, 2019
Highlights

This video montage of spectacular Tiger Woods recovery shots will brighten up your weekend

September 6, 2019
LFG

If you weren't already pumped for LSU-Texas, these hype videos should do the trick

September 6, 2019
Tour Life

Brooks Koepka solidifies his status as a star athlete by appearing in two ESPN SportsCenter...

September 6, 2019
Sibling Rivalry

Brian Moran's first MLB strikeout came against his little brother, making Thanksgiving pretty...

September 6, 2019
It Just Means More

Proposing to your girlfriend on the Paul Finebaum Show might be the most SEC thing ever

September 5, 2019
NFL Opening Night

This Cris Collinsworth prop bet is why gambling is the most fun thing ever

September 5, 2019
Part of this Complete Breakfast

Jägermeister Cold Brew is the new most important meal of the day

September 5, 2019
Move It Along

Lance Lynn tells ump 'we've got a plane to catch' mid-game, ump looks just as confused as you

September 5, 2019
Gambling

Eli Manning fans won't want to see this mind-bogglingly bad gambling stat

September 4, 2019
See Ya

SHOCKING: Tennessee player who retweeted someone making fun of his own team leaves the program

September 4, 2019
Busted

Alex Caruso receives "random" NBA drug test after photoshopped image of him in the gym goes...

September 4, 2019
Woah, Relax Bill

Bill Belichick cannot contain his excitement for the 2019 National Football League season

September 4, 2019
Meet the Mess

The New York backpages after the Mets' historic choke are beyond brutal

September 4, 2019
How?!

This single from Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is straight out of 'Angels in the Outfield'

September 3, 2019
Leach-isms

Storming Area 51 isn't a good idea says Mike Leach, guy who might actually be an alien

September 3, 2019
Related
Golf EquipmentCleveland Launcher HB Turbo woods fueled by driver'…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Patriots m…
Golf News & ToursYou might not like hearing what Brandel Chamblee ha…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection