How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Patriots might have officially broken the Steelers

Like most of America, I was excited for the NFL season to finally kick off on Sunday. Also like most of America, I wound up being disappointed when it was all over. My New York Giants got slaughtered, every bet I made lost in crushing fashion (looking at you, Jets), and the best game of the day was the one that ended in a 27-27 tie. Sick league!

But at least we still had Sunday Night Football, and not just any SNF game, Patriots vs. Steelers, one of the NFL's best rivalries of the last 10 to 15 years. The last time the two teams met, the Steelers got a rare victory, and I dared to ask if the Patriots were in trouble at 9-5, having just lost two games in a row. However, if you go watch the tape , you'll know I also said that the Pats would probably end up winning out, including the Super Bowl, and laugh in our faces. Ding Ding!

Welp, they picked up right where they left off, and now every other fanbase in the NFL can't help but feel the same feeling: is this going to happen...again?? For that we have the Steelers to thank, as they were embarrassed on national television on Sunday night, losing 33-3 in Foxboro, and allowing tweets like this to happen:

Yikes. I called this a rivalry earlier, but it's hard to characterize it as a rivalry when one team never wins. Pittsburgh is the Michigan to New England's Ohio State, winning just one of the last seven matchups and only four of the last 16. Mike Tomlin was so disgusted with his team's performance that he called it exactly like it was afterward:

Not ready for prime time is an understatement. Check out the moment NBC's Al Michaels straight up laughed at them:

That same play produced this picture:

Did the Patriots break the Steelers? It's a question that must be asked, especially after signing former Steeler Antonio Brown to a one-year deal. Were he to magically stop acting like a child and go on to win a Super Bowl with the Pats, a team the Steeler fanbase probably hates more than the Baltimore Ravens, it might be too much for their blue collar hearts to handle.

It's only one game, but this one is more depressing than usual for Steeler fans. Let's see how Twitter handled it in the long-awaited return of "How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition":

Nothing like the overreactions a NFL Sunday brings. Also nothing like a Bill Belichick press conference, which produced some more gold Sunday night. We'll leave you with that below:

The NFL is so back.

