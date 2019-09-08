Trending
Browns fan kicks off new NFL season by falling off the roof of a car on live television, ends up in an ambulance

There's a ton of hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns as we kick off another NFL season, a strange sentence to type given how historically bad they've been the last decade-plus. If what happened at the first Browns tailgate of the year is any indication, that won't be changing in 2019.

RELATED: This alleged 911 call about a Browns fan celebrating the Odell Beckham Jr. trade is pure gold

Fortunately, it's not anything that happened to one of their star players. Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. are both ready to roll against the Titans. However, one Browns fan didn't even make it to 1 p.m., and he could be out for an extended period of time. Watch as he falls off the roof of a car on live television in what could be the most Browns clip of all time:

Not the best of omens for the Browns, who are in search of the franchise's first winning season since 2007. This is the danger of drinking six Bud Lights before noon (six is a conservative guess for our boy here). Some NFL fans just can't handle the excitement of Week 1.

Amazingly, this guy not only popped up, he straight up said "no thanks" to going to the hospital. If you think he was going to miss opening day just because he can't feel the entire right side of his body, you are sorely mistaken:

What a warrior and a true football guy. You don't just go to a Browns tailgate and leave unscathed. Sadly for our man, common sense/Cleveland EMS prevailed and got him in the back of an ambulance:

Don't be surprised if this guy rolls back into the parking lot in that same ambulance with his head wrapped up in bandage and a pair of beers in tow. Outside of Bills fans, nobody can play through pain like the Browns fanbase. This guy will be back, I'm sure of it.

RELATED: The Browns have had so many quarterbacks, Joe Thomas once had to introduce himself to one in the huddle

