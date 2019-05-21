Trending
Twinning

Eli Manning and Daniel Jones were separated at birth and now it all makes sense

By
4 hours ago

For about 10 days, you couldn't grab a bagel south of the Tappan Zee without hearing about Daniel Jones. Just ask Giants GM Dave Gettleman. He would LOVE to tell you. Then the Knicks lost the Zion sweepstakes, the PGA Championship circus rolled into town, and Yoenis Cespedes, a man with two replacement heels, snapped his ankle in a ranching accident, and suddenly the erstwhile 6th-overall pick became a relic without ever having seen an NFL sideline.

With OTAs underway, however, Daniel Jones has suddenly exploded back into popularity (or rather, lack thereof) thanks to Danielle Parhizkaran, a photojournalist for North Jersey newspaper The Record, who snapped a few now-viral photos of Jones and his sensei at their Meadowlands dojo on Tuesday. If you're still wondering just what Gettleman and the Big Blue bafoons were thinking when they reached for Jones on Draft night, this should provide most of the answers:

When gazing into the eyes of Daniel Jones—coached by David Cutcliffe, close personal friend of the Mannings, while at Duke—Giants leadership saw a young Eli Manning staring back at them, and like poor Jimmy Stewart in Vertigo, they fell (quite literally, in Stewart's case) head over heels for a lover once lost. They forgot the miracle catches and people-eating defensive lines. They were blinded by the glimmer of two Super Bowl rings reflecting of Neo Eli's jowls and they blacked out. When they came to in a Nashville alley with the ghost of Hank Williams singing the Monday Night Football theme in latin, Daniel Jones was their quarterback.

The more cynical among us might also point to the fact that Jones looks just like Eli in a number of, um, other ways as well. And when you've spent the offseason jettisoning impossibly talented players who don't in the name of "culture change," it throws up the ol' race flag in a hurry. Here's hoping that's not the case and the Giants just really like Jones' "leadership" and "intangibles," but as the internet likes to say, once you see it, you can't unsee it.

