Trending
That's A Shame

Do these women look angry that their Bachelorette party was ruined by the NFL Draft?

By
8 hours ago

I can't tell you how many times my fiancée has ranted about how men are such poor planners. How do we possibly go through life by "going with the flow" or "taking things as they come"? How can we not have every hour, no, every minute of every day planned out to our exact specifications? How can we be so wildly unprepared at all times? "Well, if you just PLANNED ahead!" they say, "I told you to CALL THE PLACE FIRST!" they yell, "maybe you should have MIXED IN A WATER!" they scream the next morning (probably right about that one).

RELATED: In retrospect, the Arizona Cardinals probably shouldn't have sent this tweet

Well, I'm happy to report that on this fine Friday it was the females who were the poor planners, at least a few unlucky ones in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday night. Why is that, you ask? A bunch of bride-to-be's decided to schedule their Bachelorette parties in the new Bachelorette party capital of the world the weekend of April 25-27. The problem? The NFL Draft was in town! Oh, man, what a SHAME!

Didn't anyone plan ahead? Didn't anyone check to see what was going on in NashVegas that weekend? Didn't anyone CALL SOMEBODY? Oh, man, another shame. Hate to see that.

These lovely young ladies did not, in fact, plan ahead. As you can see, they are not thrilled by the prospect of thousands of dudes who are too old to be wearing NFL jerseys roaming the same streets they hoped to strut down all weekend (RIP to this woman's poor future husband):

Country music? Ha. All you're going to be hearing the next two days is "HEY GETTLEMAN YOU SUCK!"

We're sorry, we don't mean to laugh. Just kidding, this is absolutely hilarious.

Better luck next year, ladies. I hear Las Vegas is a great spot this exact same weekend in 2020.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

This video of PGA Tour stars running doesn't help the "golfers are athletes" argument

5 hours ago
Concussed Commish

New Dolphins draft pick Christian Wilkins nearly put Roger Goodell in concussion protocol

8 hours ago
That's A Shame

Do these women look angry that their Bachelorette party was ruined by the NFL Draft?

8 hours ago
Oops

In retrospect, the Arizona Cardinals probably shouldn't have sent this tweet

9 hours ago
Viral Videos

Charles Barkley and the NBA on TNT crew playing Jeopardy! went exactly as you'd imagine

9 hours ago
Stranger Swings

MLB announces 'Stranger Things' crossover series for summer 2019

a day ago
Art Imitating Life

Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win has inspired quite a collection of artwork

April 25, 2019
No Gimmes

Juju Smith-Schuster misses two-foot gimme by two feet, gets fitting introduction to golf

April 25, 2019
Avid Golfers

Nick Saban scheduled his hip surgery around a round of golf, missed just one day of work

April 25, 2019
Double Duty

Football announcer and former quarterback not-named Tony Romo will cover golf this summer

April 24, 2019
Style Watch

Yasiel Puig wears shirt of himself fighting the Pirates, becomes instant Cincinnati legend

April 24, 2019
News & Tours

The Zurich Classic will again be using entrance music, and most of the song selections are as...

April 24, 2019
Blast From the Past

What your favorite player looked like on NFL Draft night

April 24, 2019
Two-sport Athletes

Steph Curry was asked about one of his shooting habits, so naturally he answered by talking...

April 24, 2019
Money Talks

Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer has made more in two weeks than these PGA Tour pros have all...

April 24, 2019
Instant Classics

Damian Lillard hits all-time buzzer-beater to win playoff series, waves goodbye to Thunder

April 24, 2019
Pace of Play

Former MLB player sets speed golf world record for most holes played in 24 hours

April 23, 2019
The Grind

Brooks Koepka moves on from the Masters, a WAG's messy victory chug, and a Tiger Woods license...

April 23, 2019
Related
The LoopIn retrospect, the Arizona Cardinals probably shoul…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Cleveland Brow…
The LoopHow’d Blake Bortles Do, Twitter Edition: Special Bl…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection